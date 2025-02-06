CHICAGO – The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) announced it is accepting applications from eligible local governments and nonprofit organizations to participate in the state’s Home Repair and Accessibility Program (HRAP). Through HRAP, IHDA will provide funding to approved agencies who will then provide grants to low- and extremely low-income homeowners to make health and safety, accessibility, and energy efficiency repairs to their homes.

“Many homeowners are forced to prioritize their spending causing many to delay vital and necessary home repairs leading to a potentially unsafe environment for them and their families,” said IHDA Executive Director Kristin Faust. “It is imperative that our low-income and aging populations live in healthy, stable housing. I encourage local governments and nonprofit organizations apply for HRAP so they can receive and then provide this vital assistance to help vulnerable homeowners in their communities.”

According to the U.S. Census, the average single-family home in Illinois was constructed in 1972, meaning most housing was built approximately 53 years ago. Through HRAP, IHDA seeks to preserve existing affordable housing stock, provide investment in underserved communities, improve the health and well-being of occupants, and help seniors and people with disabilities stay in their homes.

HRAP is funded by IHDA but administered through local governments, intergovernmental agencies, and nonprofit organizations that apply and are selected for this program. To be eligible to administer this funding, municipalities and organizations must demonstrate:

experience in administering programs for low- and extremely low-income households, including intake and income verifications;

experience in administering housing rehabilitation programs, including private or government grants and related reporting, as well as financial management;

experience in construction project management and assessment, including housing inspections, cost estimation, building permits, building codes, etc.; and

familiarity with federal and state fair housing and accessibility laws and regulations.

Local governments and other qualified organizations interested in learning more about HRAP and administering the program are strongly encouraged to attend an upcoming webinar with IHDA staff on:

Monday, Feb. 10, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. (CST) Please register in advance



Applications will be accepted through 3:00 p.m. on Friday, March 14, 2025. HRAP program information and the application can be found online here.

About the Illinois Housing Development Authority

IHDA is a self-supporting and mission-driven state agency dedicated to financing the creation and preservation of affordable housing in Illinois. IHDA offers affordable mortgages and down payment assistance for homebuyers, provides financing for the development of affordable rental housing, and manages a variety of assistance programs to create communities where all Illinoisans can live, work, and thrive. Since it was established in 1967, IHDA has delivered more than $27.8 billion in state, federal, and leveraged financing to make possible the purchase, development, or rehabilitation of more than 327,000 homes and apartments for low- and middle-income households. For more information on IHDA programs, visit www.ihda.org.

