CHICAGO The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) today announced $15 million in grants to 34 local government and nonprofit organizations to administer the state’s Home Repair and Accessibility Program (HRAP). Through HRAP, eligible homeowners can receive up to $50,000 to make critical health, safety, accessibility, and energy efficiency repairs to their homes. The funding will assist approximately 400 homeowners in 28 counties statewide.

“Everyone deserves a safe, accessible place to live, and through this critical investment in our working families, Illinois is helping its residents repair, improve and preserve the special places they call home,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Homes are full of memories - they’re generational gathering spaces and places for community. With tariffs and rising costs this is a critical resource for Illinois families and I encourage all qualified homeowners to apply for this valuable program."

To qualify, homeowners must be at or below 80 percent of the Area Median Income based on household size, current on their mortgage, and own a single-family home in need of rehabilitation. Eligible repairs through HRAP include:

  • Addressing mechanical, electrical, structural, or plumbing deficiencies that pose health or safety risks.
  • Accessibility modifications for residents with disabilities or mobility challenges.
  • A “roof-only” option is available for homes without additional major issues.

“The average Illinois home has weathered more than half a century of winters, storms, and other wear and tear, and that adds up,” said Kristin Faust, IHDA Executive Director. “Through HRAP, we’re helping families make essential repairs that preserve their homes, improve safety, and support long-term community stability. These investments make homes livable for another generation and ensure residents can remain safely where they belong, in their own homes.”

HRAP is funded by IHDA but administered through local governments, intergovernmental agencies, and nonprofit organizations who have experience administering housing rehabilitation programs. IHDA received 44 applications from throughout Illinois and, after a competitive scoring process, approved awards to 34 local governments and organizations. This includes 10 new grantee communities and four new counties being serviced through HRAP for the first time.

Homeowners can apply for HRAP through a grantee organization that serves their area. These organizations can provide information on eligibility and their application process. Some grantees may already have waiting lists, so funding does not guarantee availability for local homeowners interested in applying for HRAP.

Contact information for each organization is available on IHDA’s website here. Households residing in areas not currently served by HRAP are encouraged to contact a HUD-certified housing counseling agency to discuss their local options.

Home Repair and Accessibility Program Round 2 Grantees

Grantee Name

Service Area(s)

Award Amount

City of Bloomington

Bloomington

$ 500,000

City of Chicago Heights

Chicago Heights

$ 600,000

City of Danville

Danville

$ 500,000

City of Decatur

Decatur

$ 400,000

City of Galesburg

Galesburg

$ 600,000

City of Loves Park

Loves Park

$400,000

City of Macomb

Macomb

$ 400,000

City of Moline

Moline, East Moline, Silvis

$ 500,000

City of Monmouth

Monmouth

$ 400,000

City of Peoria

Peoria

$ 500,000

City of Rock Island

Rock Island

$ 500,000

City of Waukegan

Waukegan

$ 360,000

Coles County Regional Planning & Development Commission

Coles County

Moultrie County

Shelby County

Montgomery County

Cumberland County

$ 350,000

Community Contacts Inc.

Kane County

$ 360,000

Community Partners for Affordable Housing

Antioch, Park City, Evanston, Waukegan, Beach Park, Third Lake, Grayslake, Gages Lake, Gurnee, Hainesville, Highwood, Libertyville, Wauconda, Tower Lakes, Lake Villa, Lakemoor, Long Lake, Lindenhurst, North Chicago, Round Lake, Round Lake Beach, Round Lake Heights, Round Lake Park, Mundelein, Old Mill Creek, Grandwood, Volo, Wadsworth, Winthrop Harbor, Zion

$ 600,000

County of Will

Will County, Joliet, Bolingbrook

$ 360,000

DuPage and Chicago South Suburbs Habitat for Humanity

Blue Island, Lansing, Chicago Heights, Calumet City, Country Club Hills, Dixmoor, Dolton, East Hazel Crest, Harvey, Sauk Village, Park Forest, Phoenix, South Holland, Matteson,
Markham

$ 500,000

Far South CDC

Cook County

$ 360,000

Lake-McHenry Habitat for Humanity

McHenry County, Lake County

$ 500,000

METEC

Peoria County

$ 400,000

Morgan County

Morgan County, Jacksonville

$ 350,000

North West Housing Partnership

Cook County, DuPage
County, Kane County, McHenry County

$ 500,000

Northeast Community Fund

Macon County

$ 600,000

Northwestern Illinois Community Action Agency

Stephenson County, Jo Daviess County

$ 400,000

Rebuilding Together Henry
County

Henry County, Stark County

$ 360,000

Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago

Chicago

$ 400,000

Rogers Park Community Development Corporation (Northside Community
Development Center)

Chicago

$ 400,000

The Neighbor Project

Kane County, Kendall County, DuPage County

$ 600,000

United Cerebral Palsy Seguin of Greater Chicago

Cook County

$ 400,000

Village of Durand

Durand, Davis, Harrison, Pecatonica, Rockton

$ 350,000

Village of Machesney Park

Machesney Park

$ 400,000

Village of Park Forest

Park Forest

$ 600,000

Will County Center for Community Concerns

Will County

$ 400,000

Will County Habitat for Humanity

Will County, Grundy County, Kendall County

$ 400,000

About the Illinois Housing Development Authority

IHDA is a self-supporting and mission-driven state agency dedicated to financing the creation and preservation of affordable housing in Illinois. IHDA offers affordable mortgages and down payment assistance for homebuyers, provides financing for the development of affordable rental housing, and manages a variety of assistance programs to create communities where all Illinoisans can live, work, and thrive. Since it was established in 1967, IHDA has delivered more than $29 billion in state, federal, and leveraged financing to make possible the purchase, development, or rehabilitation of 335,750 homes and apartments for low- and middle-income households. For more information on IHDA programs, visit www.ihda.org.

