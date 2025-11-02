Illinois Housing Development Authority Announces $15 Million for Home Improvement and Repair for Illinois Households
Illinois awards $15M to aid 400 homeowners with critical home repairs.
CHICAGO – The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) today announced $15 million in grants to 34 local government and nonprofit organizations to administer the state’s Home Repair and Accessibility Program (HRAP). Through HRAP, eligible homeowners can receive up to $50,000 to make critical health, safety, accessibility, and energy efficiency repairs to their homes. The funding will assist approximately 400 homeowners in 28 counties statewide.
“Everyone deserves a safe, accessible place to live, and through this critical investment in our working families, Illinois is helping its residents repair, improve and preserve the special places they call home,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Homes are full of memories - they’re generational gathering spaces and places for community. With tariffs and rising costs this is a critical resource for Illinois families and I encourage all qualified homeowners to apply for this valuable program."
To qualify, homeowners must be at or below 80 percent of the Area Median Income based on household size, current on their mortgage, and own a single-family home in need of rehabilitation. Eligible repairs through HRAP include:
- Addressing mechanical, electrical, structural, or plumbing deficiencies that pose health or safety risks.
- Accessibility modifications for residents with disabilities or mobility challenges.
- A “roof-only” option is available for homes without additional major issues.
“The average Illinois home has weathered more than half a century of winters, storms, and other wear and tear, and that adds up,” said Kristin Faust, IHDA Executive Director. “Through HRAP, we’re helping families make essential repairs that preserve their homes, improve safety, and support long-term community stability. These investments make homes livable for another generation and ensure residents can remain safely where they belong, in their own homes.”
HRAP is funded by IHDA but administered through local governments, intergovernmental agencies, and nonprofit organizations who have experience administering housing rehabilitation programs. IHDA received 44 applications from throughout Illinois and, after a competitive scoring process, approved awards to 34 local governments and organizations. This includes 10 new grantee communities and four new counties being serviced through HRAP for the first time.
Homeowners can apply for HRAP through a grantee organization that serves their area. These organizations can provide information on eligibility and their application process. Some grantees may already have waiting lists, so funding does not guarantee availability for local homeowners interested in applying for HRAP.
Contact information for each organization is available on IHDA’s website here. Households residing in areas not currently served by HRAP are encouraged to contact a HUD-certified housing counseling agency to discuss their local options.
Home Repair and Accessibility Program Round 2 Grantees
Grantee Name
Service Area(s)
Award Amount
City of Bloomington
Bloomington
$ 500,000
City of Chicago Heights
Chicago Heights
$ 600,000
City of Danville
Danville
$ 500,000
City of Decatur
Decatur
$ 400,000
City of Galesburg
Galesburg
$ 600,000
City of Loves Park
Loves Park
$400,000
City of Macomb
Macomb
$ 400,000
City of Moline
Moline, East Moline, Silvis
$ 500,000
City of Monmouth
Monmouth
$ 400,000
City of Peoria
Peoria
$ 500,000
City of Rock Island
Rock Island
$ 500,000
City of Waukegan
Waukegan
$ 360,000
Coles County Regional Planning & Development Commission
Coles County
Moultrie County
Shelby County
Montgomery County
Cumberland County
$ 350,000
Community Contacts Inc.
Kane County
$ 360,000
Community Partners for Affordable Housing
Antioch, Park City, Evanston, Waukegan, Beach Park, Third Lake, Grayslake, Gages Lake, Gurnee, Hainesville, Highwood, Libertyville, Wauconda, Tower Lakes, Lake Villa, Lakemoor, Long Lake, Lindenhurst, North Chicago, Round Lake, Round Lake Beach, Round Lake Heights, Round Lake Park, Mundelein, Old Mill Creek, Grandwood, Volo, Wadsworth, Winthrop Harbor, Zion
$ 600,000
County of Will
Will County, Joliet, Bolingbrook
$ 360,000
DuPage and Chicago South Suburbs Habitat for Humanity
Blue Island, Lansing, Chicago Heights, Calumet City, Country Club Hills, Dixmoor, Dolton, East Hazel Crest, Harvey, Sauk Village, Park Forest, Phoenix, South Holland, Matteson,
$ 500,000
Far South CDC
Cook County
$ 360,000
Lake-McHenry Habitat for Humanity
McHenry County, Lake County
$ 500,000
METEC
Peoria County
$ 400,000
Morgan County
Morgan County, Jacksonville
$ 350,000
North West Housing Partnership
Cook County, DuPage
$ 500,000
Northeast Community Fund
Macon County
$ 600,000
Northwestern Illinois Community Action Agency
Stephenson County, Jo Daviess County
$ 400,000
Rebuilding Together Henry
Henry County, Stark County
$ 360,000
Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago
Chicago
$ 400,000
Rogers Park Community Development Corporation (Northside Community
Chicago
$ 400,000
The Neighbor Project
Kane County, Kendall County, DuPage County
$ 600,000
United Cerebral Palsy Seguin of Greater Chicago
Cook County
$ 400,000
Village of Durand
Durand, Davis, Harrison, Pecatonica, Rockton
$ 350,000
Village of Machesney Park
Machesney Park
$ 400,000
Village of Park Forest
Park Forest
$ 600,000
Will County Center for Community Concerns
Will County
$ 400,000
Will County Habitat for Humanity
Will County, Grundy County, Kendall County
$ 400,000
About the Illinois Housing Development Authority
IHDA is a self-supporting and mission-driven state agency dedicated to financing the creation and preservation of affordable housing in Illinois. IHDA offers affordable mortgages and down payment assistance for homebuyers, provides financing for the development of affordable rental housing, and manages a variety of assistance programs to create communities where all Illinoisans can live, work, and thrive. Since it was established in 1967, IHDA has delivered more than $29 billion in state, federal, and leveraged financing to make possible the purchase, development, or rehabilitation of 335,750 homes and apartments for low- and middle-income households. For more information on IHDA programs, visit www.ihda.org.
