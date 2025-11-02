CHICAGO – The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) today announced $15 million in grants to 34 local government and nonprofit organizations to administer the state’s Home Repair and Accessibility Program (HRAP). Through HRAP, eligible homeowners can receive up to $50,000 to make critical health, safety, accessibility, and energy efficiency repairs to their homes. The funding will assist approximately 400 homeowners in 28 counties statewide.

“Everyone deserves a safe, accessible place to live, and through this critical investment in our working families, Illinois is helping its residents repair, improve and preserve the special places they call home,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Homes are full of memories - they’re generational gathering spaces and places for community. With tariffs and rising costs this is a critical resource for Illinois families and I encourage all qualified homeowners to apply for this valuable program."

To qualify, homeowners must be at or below 80 percent of the Area Median Income based on household size, current on their mortgage, and own a single-family home in need of rehabilitation. Eligible repairs through HRAP include:

Addressing mechanical, electrical, structural, or plumbing deficiencies that pose health or safety risks.

Accessibility modifications for residents with disabilities or mobility challenges.

A “roof-only” option is available for homes without additional major issues.

“The average Illinois home has weathered more than half a century of winters, storms, and other wear and tear, and that adds up,” said Kristin Faust, IHDA Executive Director. “Through HRAP, we’re helping families make essential repairs that preserve their homes, improve safety, and support long-term community stability. These investments make homes livable for another generation and ensure residents can remain safely where they belong, in their own homes.”

HRAP is funded by IHDA but administered through local governments, intergovernmental agencies, and nonprofit organizations who have experience administering housing rehabilitation programs. IHDA received 44 applications from throughout Illinois and, after a competitive scoring process, approved awards to 34 local governments and organizations. This includes 10 new grantee communities and four new counties being serviced through HRAP for the first time.

Homeowners can apply for HRAP through a grantee organization that serves their area. These organizations can provide information on eligibility and their application process. Some grantees may already have waiting lists, so funding does not guarantee availability for local homeowners interested in applying for HRAP.

Contact information for each organization is available on IHDA’s website here. Households residing in areas not currently served by HRAP are encouraged to contact a HUD-certified housing counseling agency to discuss their local options.

Home Repair and Accessibility Program Round 2 Grantees

Grantee Name Service Area(s) Award Amount City of Bloomington Bloomington $ 500,000 City of Chicago Heights Chicago Heights $ 600,000 City of Danville Danville $ 500,000 City of Decatur Decatur $ 400,000 City of Galesburg Galesburg $ 600,000 City of Loves Park Loves Park $400,000 City of Macomb Macomb $ 400,000 City of Moline Moline, East Moline, Silvis $ 500,000 City of Monmouth Monmouth $ 400,000 City of Peoria Peoria $ 500,000 City of Rock Island Rock Island $ 500,000 City of Waukegan Waukegan $ 360,000 Coles County Regional Planning & Development Commission Coles County Moultrie County Shelby County Montgomery County Cumberland County $ 350,000 Community Contacts Inc. Kane County $ 360,000 Community Partners for Affordable Housing Antioch, Park City, Evanston, Waukegan, Beach Park, Third Lake, Grayslake, Gages Lake, Gurnee, Hainesville, Highwood, Libertyville, Wauconda, Tower Lakes, Lake Villa, Lakemoor, Long Lake, Lindenhurst, North Chicago, Round Lake, Round Lake Beach, Round Lake Heights, Round Lake Park, Mundelein, Old Mill Creek, Grandwood, Volo, Wadsworth, Winthrop Harbor, Zion Article continues after sponsor message $ 600,000 County of Will Will County, Joliet, Bolingbrook $ 360,000 DuPage and Chicago South Suburbs Habitat for Humanity Blue Island, Lansing, Chicago Heights, Calumet City, Country Club Hills, Dixmoor, Dolton, East Hazel Crest, Harvey, Sauk Village, Park Forest, Phoenix, South Holland, Matteson,

Markham $ 500,000 Far South CDC Cook County $ 360,000 Lake-McHenry Habitat for Humanity McHenry County, Lake County $ 500,000 METEC Peoria County $ 400,000 Morgan County Morgan County, Jacksonville $ 350,000 North West Housing Partnership Cook County, DuPage

County, Kane County, McHenry County $ 500,000 Northeast Community Fund Macon County $ 600,000 Northwestern Illinois Community Action Agency Stephenson County, Jo Daviess County $ 400,000 Rebuilding Together Henry

County Henry County, Stark County $ 360,000 Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago Chicago $ 400,000 Rogers Park Community Development Corporation (Northside Community

Development Center) Chicago $ 400,000 The Neighbor Project Kane County, Kendall County, DuPage County $ 600,000 United Cerebral Palsy Seguin of Greater Chicago Cook County $ 400,000 Village of Durand Durand, Davis, Harrison, Pecatonica, Rockton $ 350,000 Village of Machesney Park Machesney Park $ 400,000 Village of Park Forest Park Forest $ 600,000 Will County Center for Community Concerns Will County $ 400,000 Will County Habitat for Humanity Will County, Grundy County, Kendall County $ 400,000

