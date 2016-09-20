Illinois Department of Insurance among 13 states represented; Discussed innovation & foreign investment

CHICAGO – The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) held their annual Midwest Zone meeting in Chicago this weekend, September 17-18, 2016. Commissioners & other staff members from 13 states, including Illinois Department of Insurance Acting Director Anne Melissa Dowling, were in attendance.

Panelists & guest speakers discussed a wide-range of topics including: drone innovation, home disaster protection, investment challenges including the impacts of the global economy, driverless cars & cyber security.

“This weekend’s meeting was a great way to draw attention to Illinois’ dedication to leading collaborative efforts in innovative areas,” said Dowling. “The excitement felt by all who attended can, in some ways, be attributed to this year’s setting. We wanted our commitment in this space to leave a lasting impact on all attendees, and I think we did just that.”

The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) is the U.S. standard-setting and regulatory support organization created and governed by the chief insurance regulators from the 50 states, the District of Columbia and five U.S. territories.

Consumers with insurance related questions or complaints are encouraged to call the department’s Insurance Consumer Hotline at 866-445-5364 or visit http://insurance.illinois.gov/ for more information.

