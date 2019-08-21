BUNKER HILL - Lance Cpl. Charles Heinemeier, a Vietnam War hero, was honored Wednesday with naming a section of Illinois Highway 159.

Illinois State Senator Andy Manar (D-Bunker Hill) sponsored the renaming through the Illinois General Assembly. Illinois Route 159 between Detour Road and Illinois Route 16 in Bunker Hill is now “Lance Cpl. Charles Heinemeier Memorial Highway.”

The dedication of the new signs was held at the Bunker Hill Ameican Legion, which was packed with family members of the young man and people wanting to honor his sacrifices.

Heinemeier served with the 1st Marine Division in Quang Nam, Vietnam and was known by his fellow soldiers for his positive attitude in the midst of difficult circumstances. He was killed in action on August 21, 1969, and was posthumously awarded three Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart for his service.

“It’s fitting that we come together 50 years to the day of Cpl. Heinemeier’s passing to honor the sacrifice he made on behalf of this country,” Manar said. “By renaming this part of this highway in his honor, we’re ensuring that his commitment to serving our country will never be forgotten.”

Wolf Ridge Elementary School in Bunker Hill made cards for the family of Lance Cpl. Charles Heinemeier.

One of Cpl. Charles Heinemeier friends from school spoke about how he was a great guy and good at sports.

