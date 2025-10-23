EDWARDSVILLE – Your requests are about to arrive at your library faster thanks to the Illinois Heartland Library System (IHLS), the organization that handles interlibrary loan delivery throughout southern and central Illinois. It is now stepping into the future with a state-of-the-art automated material handling system.

New Lyngsoe Sort Mate machines at IHLS hubs in Carbondale, Champaign, and Edwardsville are streamlining the delivery process to improve service for library patrons across the region. This significant upgrade marks a major step toward faster access to materials for patrons.

Illinois Heartland Library System’s three hubs process over 3 million interlibrary loan items each year. Previously, system staff hand-sorted each of these items on their way to the borrower and on their return. This manual sorting process, which involved coordinating materials between 472 libraries, required extensive labor and time.

Now, most materials are automatically sorted, reducing sorting time, minimizing errors, and enabling faster, more accurate delivery of books and other library resources.

"This investment in automation is a huge leap forward for us," said Colleen Dettenmeier, IHLS Delivery & Facilities Director. "For years, our dedicated staff have been sorting millions of items by hand, and this new system will allow us to serve our libraries and patrons more efficiently.”

Even with this new development, IHLS’s interlibrary loan delivery service remains free of charge for all its member libraries, a hallmark of the system's commitment to equity in access to library resources. IHLS will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the last machine in Carbondale on Tuesday, October 28.

Illinois interlibrary loan delivery services are made possible by funding from the Illinois Secretary of State, Alexi Giannoulias, under the Illinois Library System Act, enacted in 1967. This Act supports libraries across the state in improving access to library materials and ensuring a fair distribution of resources to libraries of all sizes. Illinois Heartland Library System continues to build on this legacy with innovative solutions, such as the new sorting machines.

About Illinois Heartland Library System

Illinois Heartland Library System is committed to supporting libraries and library users across the state by providing essential services, including statewide delivery, resource sharing, and educational programs. Established in 2011, the system serves over 520 libraries and continues to evolve to meet the needs of Illinois residents.

