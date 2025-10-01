SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Head Start Association (IHSA) announced a new statewide partnership with Children’s Museums across Illinois to expand educational opportunities for Head Start and Early Head Start children and their families during October, which is Head Start Awareness Month.

The collaboration includes museums such as the Edwardsville Children’s Museum and others in Chicago, Normal, Freeport, Naperville, Springfield, Glenview, Waukegan, Peoria, Oak Lawn, Carbondale, Quincy, and Oak Park. It aims to combine classroom learning with interactive museum experiences to support early childhood development for thousands of children ages birth to five enrolled in Head Start and Early Head Start programs statewide.

Through this partnership, children, their families, and program staff will receive free admission to participating museums. Exhibits and programs are designed to align with Head Start school readiness goals, focusing on early literacy, STEM, social-emotional learning, art, and culturally responsive content.

“The early years of a child’s life are foundational to their long-term growth and success,” IHSA said in a statement. The association emphasized that the collaboration ensures access to enriching learning experiences regardless of geography.

Lauri Morrison-Frichtl, executive director of IHSA, said, “We are thrilled to partner with the Children’s Museums across Illinois to bring joyful, interactive learning into the lives of our Head Start/Early Head Start children and their families. We extend our sincere thanks to the Illinois Children’s Museums for partnering with us during Head Start Awareness Month. Their commitment to early childhood learning and family engagement make this collaboration a meaningful celebration of our shared mission.”

The Illinois Head Start Association is a nonprofit organization representing Head Start and Early Head Start programs, staff, and families across Illinois. The participating Children’s Museums provide hands-on exhibits and learning environments that emphasize creativity, discovery, and accessibility for young children and families.

For more information about the partnership or upcoming events, contact Linda Wang, director of member engagement and outreach at the Illinois Head Start Association.