SPRINGFIELD — Governor JB Pritzker signed Executive Order 2025-02 on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, affirming Illinois’ commitment to protecting the civil rights, human rights, and data privacy of autistic residents. The order restricts unauthorized data collection and sharing by state agencies and requires that autism-related information be handled only when necessary and with informed consent.

The executive order was issued in response to growing national concerns about federal efforts to create autism registries or databases without clear legal safeguards or accountability. It prohibits state agencies, contractors, vendors, and grantees from collecting or disclosing personally identifiable autism-related data unless it is required for care, legal compliance, or program eligibility. All disclosures must follow strict privacy and data minimization rules and be limited to the minimum information necessary, with anonymization applied where feasible.

“Every Illinoisan deserves dignity, privacy, and the freedom to live without fear of surveillance or discrimination,” Pritzker said. “We are taking steps to ensure that our state remains a leader in protecting the rights of individuals with autism and all people with disabilities.”

Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton emphasized the state’s rejection of stigma and support for the neurodiverse community. “This order reinforces our belief that neurodiversity is a strength and that civil rights must evolve to meet emerging challenges in data and privacy,” she said.

The executive order follows controversial statements by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who in February referred to autism as an “epidemic,” a characterization criticized by health experts and advocacy groups. Kennedy has also proposed creating an autism database through HHS, raising concerns among advocates, parents, and individuals with autism nationwide.

The executive order builds on Illinois’ history of disability rights advocacy. Last year, Pritzker signed the bipartisan Dignity in Pay Act, which eliminates subminimum wage and expands employment opportunities for people with disabilities. Other initiatives under his administration include banning discrimination in housing selection based on disability payments, expanding accommodations for people with disabilities at government events, and increasing funding for disability services to record levels.

