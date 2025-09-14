CHICAGO — Yesterday, the Illinois Gaming Board (IGB) welcomed Caleb J. Melamed as the newest member of the Board and considered a number of regulatory matters during its regularly scheduled September meeting.

“Caleb brings a wealth of knowledge and extensive experience in gaming law and policy to the Board,” said Illinois Gaming Board Administrator Marcus D. Fruchter. “I have had the pleasure of working with and learning from Caleb while he was on IGB staff and look forward to continuing our work together in his new role on the Board.”

Prior to his retirement, Member Melamed worked in state government for more than 45 years as a dedicated public servant. He served as the IGB’s Legislative Liaison and Legal Counsel for nearly 20 years. Before that, Member Melamed served as an Assistant Illinois Attorney General in the Opinions Unit, a Hearing Officer and Investigator for the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board, and as a Legislative Analyst and Legal Counsel on the staff in the Illinois House of Representatives. He earned a law degree from Washington University in St. Louis, a master’s degree from the University of Chicago, and a B.A. in economics from Yale University. Member Melamed’s appointment is pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate.

At the meeting, Administrator Fruchter recognized that September is Responsible Gaming Education Month which provides an opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of responsible gaming literacy and consumer education.

“A significant way to support responsible gaming is by promoting and enabling appropriate strategies, attitudes, and behavior around gambling so that it remains a recreational activity and reduces gambling-related harm,” said Administrator Fruchter. “That includes, for example, only spending what one can afford to lose and sticking to personally allocated money and time limits. Actively encouraging and working on responsible gaming education and problem gambling awareness are tasks that require our focused attention and sustained effort – and not just for a month or two out of the year. Everyone involved in gaming has an important role to play.”

The IGB is committed to working with gaming operators, government agencies, addiction and recovery specialists, and other stakeholders to encourage and facilitate responsible gaming, address problem gambling, and ensure that those who may need help get the support, resources and services they deserve. Visit the IGB website for helpful information about the IGB’s Self-Exclusion Program for Problem Gamblers, and the assistance offered through the Illinois Department of Human Services Division of Behavioral Health & Recovery.

In other licensing matters, Administrator Fruchter provided an update on the IGB’s implementation of HB 2947, which became law on August 15. The new law, which changed nearly 35 years of established occupational licensing requirements at Illinois casinos by eliminating gaming licenses for casino employees working exclusively in non-gaming functions such as food service and housekeeping. Instead, these non-gaming positions will now require IGB-issued Non-Gaming Occupational Identification Badges and non-gaming employees will remain subject to IGB jurisdiction. Administrator Fruchter explained interim process changes are effective immediately and he described the remaining next steps to ensure full implementation in an orderly manner that does not disrupt operations or jeopardize gaming integrity.

In addition, the Board approved a measure to authorize the IGB Administrator to issue licenses to video gaming location, terminal handler, technician, and sales agent applicants where no known suitability concerns exist about the applicant following completion of the IGB’s license application and investigation process. The suitability review process will remain unchanged. The difference is that the Administrator can issue certain video gaming licenses outside of Board meetings. This measure will take effect in October.

At the meeting, the Board renewed the Casino Owners License for Casino Queen, LLC d/b/a DraftKings at Casino Queen in East St. Louis for four years. The casino was first licensed in July 1993.

The Board also acted on other regulatory matters including:

IGB issued casino approvals for:

9 key persons

2 Level 1 occupational licenses

200 Level 2 occupational licenses

Denied 1 occupational applicants

Denied 2 requests for hearings

IGB approved video gaming licenses for:

1 terminal operator license applicant

72 video gaming location applicants

42 terminal handlers

Denied 3 video gaming location applicants

IGB issued sports wagering approvals for:

1 key person

201 Level 2 sports wagering occupational licenses

The IGB will continue to accept public comment for ideas and proposals to facilitate a process for charitable donations of gambling winnings via redemption kiosks at Illinois video gaming establishments and casinos. All comments should be submitted via email to IGB.directorofpolicy@illinois.gov by September 19, 2025.

The IGB urges all Illinois patrons to avoid illegal, unlicensed, and unregulated retail and online gambling operators. Visit the IGB website for a list of licensed and approved sportsbooks, casinos and video gaming operators.

The IGB will conduct its next scheduled regular meeting on December 11, 2025. To view agendas, minutes, recorded meetings, and other information, visit the IGB website.

Illinois is home to 17 casinos, 14 active, approved sportsbooks, and a network almost 9,000 licensed video gaming establishments.

If you or someone you know is experiencing problems with gambling, please contact the Illinois Gambling Helpline at: AreYouReallyWinning.com, 1-800-GAMBLER, or text to ILGAMB (833234).

