CHICAGO - The Illinois Gaming Board has issued a new casino owners' license to Wind Creek IL LLC, of Wind Creek, Chicago Southland, in the final meeting of 2024.

“Wind Creek is Illinois’ 16th casino,” said IGB Administrator Marcus D. Fruchter. “This is the sixth casino license the IGB has issued since enactment of the 2019 landmark gaming expansion legislation that authorized six new casino licenses. The IGB has collected more than $386 million in upfront gaming fees from those new casino operators since the first of the new casinos opened in Rockford in November 2021. These fees have been deposited into the Rebuild Illinois fund for critical infrastructure projects across our State.”

The IGB granted Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort, LLC, a Master Sports Wagering License and granted a Management Services Provider License to Hillside (Illinois) LLC d/b/a bet365. Licensure will permit Walker’s Bluff and bet365 to work together to operate the retail and online sportsbook at Walker’s Bluff, pending satisfaction of further regulatory requirements and approval to commence sports wagering.

In addition, Administrator Fruchter reminded participants that the IGB is accepting public comment on the development and implementation of a Self-Exclusion Program in video gaming and cashless wagering technology until January 13, 2025. To submit comments, visit the Illinois Gaming Board website.

The IGB took many other regulatory actions including:

Issued the following casino approvals:

• 257 Level 2, and 3 occupational licenses

• 2 level 1 license approvals

Denied occupational licenses for:

• 3 occupational licenses

Approved the following video gaming licenses:

• 81 video gaming locations

• 71 terminal handlers and 5 technicians

• 3 terminal operator licenses

Denied video gaming licenses for:

• 4 video gaming location applicants

Additionally, in video gaming, the IGB took the following actions:

• 4 recissions of prior video gaming location denials

• 2 video gaming location non-renewals

Approved the following sports wagering licenses:

• 214 Level 2 sports wagering occupational licenses

• 2 Sports Wagering Supplier Licenses:

o Hillside (Sports) MP Limited d/b/a bet365

o Hillside (Technology) Limited d/b/a bet365

“The work achieved thus far in 2024 would not have been possible without the dedication and hard work of the Board and our staff,” said Administrator Fruchter. “I thank and congratulate them on a job well done. There is more to do in 2025, and I look forward to continued future accomplishments in the New Year.”

The IGB will conduct its next scheduled regular meeting on February 6, 2025. To view agendas, minutes, recorded meetings and other information, visit the IGB website.

Illinois is home to 16 casinos, 15 approved sportsbooks and a network of more than 8,700 licensed video gaming establishments.

Anyone who believes they or a loved one has a gambling problem should visit the IGB website for information about the IGB's Self-Exclusion Program and Are You Really Winning - Illinois Helpline (helplineil.org) for information about the Illinois Department of Human Services Division of Substance Use Prevention and Recovery Program. Problem gambling counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (800-426-2537) or by texting GAMB to 833234.

