CHICAGO — The Illinois Gaming Board (IGB) approved a number of gaming licenses and other measures today as Chairman Charles Schmadeke presided over his final IGB meeting before his term ends on July 1, 2025.

“On behalf of myself, the Board and IGB staff, I acknowledge and thank Chairman Schmadeke for his nearly six years of dedicated and ethical service as Gaming Board Chair and his continued commitment, contributions and dedication to our State,” said Illinois Gaming Board Administrator Marcus D. Fruchter. “His tenure overlapped with considerable changes to the Illinois gaming industry and the IGB itself – including gaming expansion, agency modernization and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath. Through it all, Chairman Schmadeke remained steadfast in his support for IGB staff and unwavering in his commitment to gaming integrity, ethics and the rule of law. The IGB and the people of Illinois are better off because of his public service.”

“After two terms, it is time for me to call it a day so in essence this is my valedictory for the Gaming Board,” said Illinois Gaming Board Chairman Charles Schmadeke. “The duty of the Gaming Board is to protect the integrity of gaming in Illinois and for that it has been my goal in particular but our goal in general is that gaming should benefit all of Illinois and we have always consciously attempted to assure that all Illinoisans participate in the benefits of gaming.”

Chairman Schmadeke said that the hard work necessary to serve in the IGB position has been easier because of the contributions of other members of the Board whose “insights and perspectives have proven invaluable and the amazing staff the Illinois Gaming Board from the top down. I have been in and around state government for more years than I care to account, and this staff has impressed me with their dedication and commitment to getting our job done ethically, efficiently and effectively."

Chairman Schmadeke, who is a partner-in-charge of Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP’s Springfield office, has more than 25 years of litigation, mediation and administrative law experience and has served for more than 40 years in State government at agencies including the Illinois State Comptroller and Office of the Attorney General.

The IGB considered a number of regulatory matters during its regularly scheduled meeting.

The IGB adopted a proposed amendment to video gaming Rule 1800.550 to allow the IGB to grant sales agent and broker licenses to licensed video gaming technicians and terminal handlers to become licensed sales agents. It would also allow licensed sales agents to receive terminal handler or technician licenses.

“This proposal provides a simplified and streamlined process which will maximize efficient use of IGB resources without sacrificing gaming integrity,” said Administrator Fruchter.

The IGB’s adopted rule now goes to the General Assembly’s Joint Committee on Administrative Rules (JCAR) for the public comment and approval.

The Board also acted on licensing matters including:

IGB issued casino approvals for:

1 key person

2 Level 1 occupational licenses

235 Level 2 and Level 3 occupational licenses

Denied 3 occupational applicants

IGB approved video gaming licenses for:

2 terminal operator license applicants

108 video gaming location applicants

37 terminal handlers and1 technician

Denied 2 video gaming location applicants and 1 terminal operator applicant

IGB approved sports wagering licenses for:

3 initial supplier licenses

174 Level 1, 2 and 3 sports wagering occupational licenses

Renewed one Master Sports Wagering license for the Rock Island Boatworks, LLC d/b/a Bally’s Quad Cities & Hotel

Adopted Administrative Law Judge Recommended Decision granting a Sports Wagering Level 2 occupational license

In addition, the IGB reminded Illinois patrons to avoid illegal, unregulated online and retail gambling operators including “sweepstakes” devices and other products that mimic legal slot machines, casino games, and sports betting. Visit the IGB website for a list of licensed and approved sportsbooks, casinos and video gaming operators.

In addressing issues of problem gambling, the IGB operates a voluntary Self-Exclusion Program for Problem Gamblers which allows individuals to exclude themselves from all casinos and sportsbooks in Illinois. Anyone who believes they or a loved one has a gambling problem should visit Are You Really Winning - Illinois Helpline (helplineil.org) for information about the Illinois Department of Human Services Division. Problem gambling counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (800-426-2537) or by texting GAMB to 833234.

The IGB will conduct its next scheduled regular meeting on July 31, 2025. To view agendas, minutes, recorded meetings, and other information, visit the IGB website.

