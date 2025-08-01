CHICAGO —The Illinois Gaming Board (IGB) approved a number of gaming licenses and other measures today including issuing a gaming license for the State’s first racino and welcoming the first African American woman as IGB Chairperson.

The IGB approved the Organizational Gaming License for the racino, Fairmount Park, Inc. d/b/a Fairmount Park Casino and Racing in Collinsville. The IGB received upfront fees of $9,950,000 in May, which was deposited into the Rebuild Illinois Fund, which funds infrastructure projects statewide. Fairmount Park is the seventh newly authorized casino the IGB licensed since November 2021 and the State’s 17th casino. Fairmount Park Casino and Racing began casino operations in Collinsville in April and was licensed today.

Also at today’s meeting, Illinois Gaming Board Administrator Marcus D. Fruchter welcomed Dionne Hayden to her new position as Chairperson. She was appointed by Governor JB Pritzker following the July resignation of Chairman Charles Schmadeke. Chairperson Hayden has served as an IGB Member since May 2019.

“On behalf of myself, the Board and IGB staff, I thank Board Member Hayden for her dedicated service for the last six years and welcome her to her new role as Gaming Board Chairperson,” said Illinois Gaming Board Administrator Marcus D. Fruchter. “She has always proven to be a thoughtful, prepared, engaged, and principled colleague. Chairperson Hayden consistently demonstrates a strong commitment to the rule of law and public service, adherence to the highest standards of integrity and ethics, and support for IGB staff.”

“I am enthusiastic about continuing to serve the citizens of Illinois in this new capacity and am committed to upholding the values and mission of the Gaming Board during my tenure,” said Illinois Gaming Board Chairman Dionne Hayden.

Chairperson Hayden is the first woman and first African American woman appointed to the position. Chairperson Hayden is a corporate attorney with more than 20 years of experience with corporate investigations, compliance and strategic risk mitigation. The appointment of Chairperson Hayden, who currently serves as Vice President of Employee Relations at CNA Financial, awaits Illinois Senate confirmation.

The Board also acted on other regulatory matters including:

IGB issued casino approvals for:

Granted an Organization Gaming License to Fairmount Park, Inc. d/b/a Fairmount Park Casino and Racing

Granted one supplier license to EVS Interactive, Inc. d/b/a Redyref

9 key persons

9 Level 1 occupational licenses

346 Level 2 and Level 3 occupational licenses

Denied 6 occupational applicants

IGB approved video gaming licenses for:

1 terminal operator license applicant

96 video gaming location applicants

42 terminal handlers and 1 technician

3 video gaming establishment recissions

Denied 2 video gaming location applicants and 1 terminal operator applicant

2 video gaming location applicants and 1 terminal operator applicant Adopted in part and rejected in part an Administrative Law Judge Recommended Decision regarding discipline of Firebird Enterprises, Inc. d/b/a Steak N Egger – Racine and revoked establishment’s video gaming license.

IGB approved sports wagering licenses for:

3 key persons

204 Level 1, 2 and 3 sports wagering occupational licenses

Renewed one Master Sports Wagering license for Des Plaines Development Partnership d/b/a Harrah’s Joliet Casino & Hotel

In addition, Administrator Fruchter announced that the IGB will be accepting public comment to solicit ideas and proposals regarding a process to facilitate charitable donations of gambling winnings via redemption kiosks at Illinois video gaming establishments and casinos. All comments should be submitted via email to IGB.directorofpolicy@illinois.gov by September 19, 2025.

The IGB reminds Illinois patrons to avoid illegal, unregulated online and retail gambling operators including “sweepstakes” devices and other products that mimic legal slot machines, casino games, and sports betting. Visit the IGB website for a list of licensed and approved sportsbooks, casinos and video gaming operators.

The IGB operates a voluntary Self-Exclusion Program for Problem Gamblers which allows individuals to exclude themselves from all casinos and sportsbooks in Illinois. Anyone who believes they or a loved one has a gambling problem should visit Are You Really Winning - Illinois Helpline (helplineil.org) for information about the Illinois Department of Human Services Division. Problem gambling counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (800-426-2537) or by texting GAMB to 833234.

The IGB will conduct its next scheduled regular meeting on September 11, 2025. To view agendas, minutes, recorded meetings, and other information, visit the IGB website.

