CHICAGO — The Illinois Gaming Board (IGB) adopted proposed new rules at its April 24, 2025, meeting, including a prohibition on the use of credit cards to fund sports wagering accounts to further support responsible gambling.

When legal sports wagering began in Illinois in March 2020, sports betting was authorized in 13 other states, and none prohibited the use of credit cards to fund sports wagering accounts. Since that time, the industry has significantly evolved and today sports betting is legal is 40 states. At the 5-year mark of sports wagering in Illinois, IGB staff is reviewing current sports waging practices and rules to measure effectiveness and identify potential areas for adjustment.

“As part of our review, we determined that prohibiting the use of credit cards to fund sports wagering accounts is a justified and impactful advancement in Illinois sports wagering,” said Illinois Gaming Board Administrator Marcus D. Fruchter. “There is a growing body of recent research showing that restrictions on credit usage to fund wagering accounts encourages responsible gambling and mitigates the harms of compulsive gambling. Problem gamblers are particularly at risk and studies have shown an often-problematic willingness for compulsive gamblers to use credit cards to place bets.”

Existing IGB rules ban credit card use for casino and video gaming wagers. Six other states, including Massachusetts, Iowa and Tennessee have enacted prohibitions on credit card use in sports wagering or reversed regulations that previously allowed it.

The IGB also adopted two additional new rules at its April meeting that would:

Permit cashless wagering in all 17 Illinois casinos – The proposed amendments to current Casino Rule 3000.600 would expressly allow casino patrons to use a digital casino account or wallet to wager, withdraw electronic credits, fund wagers, and cashout remaining credits. Cashless wagering accounts would be subject to IGB requirements including the credit card ban, Self-Exclusion Program controls, age restrictions, and anti-money laundering safeguards.

Record Retention Requirements for Video Gaming Sales Agents – The proposed amendment to Video Gaming Rule 1800.265 would impose certain record keeping requirements on video gaming sales agents and brokers consistent with the record retention requirements for other licensees. The new rule aims to increase transparency and integrity by introducing additional controls and compliance mechanisms for sales agent activities.

“These new rules are the product of the IGB’s ongoing work to identify and evaluate potential rules, procedures and practices for either modification or adoption to best accommodate changes in gaming and ensure that Illinois maintains high levels of ethics, innovation, competition, integrity, compliance, safety, and success,” continued Administrator Fruchter.

The IGB’s adopted rules now go to the General Assembly’s Joint Committee on Administrative Rules (JCAR) for the public comment and approval process.

At the meeting, Administrator Fruchter reported Illinois reached another gaming expansion implementation milestone last week when the State’s 17th casino and first racetrack casino – or racino – opened at Fairmount Park in Collinsville on Friday, April 18. Fairmount Park will make a payment of $9.7 million in licensing and gaming positions fees. Including that payment, the IGB will have received approximately $400 million in upfront casino fees since November 2021 for the new casinos authorized by the landmark 2019 gaming expansion law. The funds go to Rebuild Illinois to support critical projects across the State.

The Board also considered a number of regulatory matters today during its meeting.

The IGB reminds Illinois patrons to avoid illegal, unregulated online and retail gambling operators including “sweepstakes” devices and other products that mimic legal slot machines, casino games, and sports betting. Visit the IGB website for a list of licensed and approved sportsbooks, casinos and video gaming operators.

IGB operates a voluntary Self-Exclusion Program for Problem Gamblers which allows individuals to exclude themselves from all casinos and sportsbooks in Illinois. Anyone who believes they or a loved one has a gambling problem should visit Are You Really Winning - Illinois Helpline (helplineil.org) for information about the Illinois Department of Human Services Division. Problem gambling counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (800-426-2537) or by texting GAMB to 833234.

The IGB will conduct its next scheduled regular meeting on June 5, 2025. To view agendas, minutes, recorded meetings, and other information, visit the IGB website.