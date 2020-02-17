Illinois for Warren will open its second field office on Tuesday with a celebration and organizing event featuring U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky and former Illinois state Sen. Daniel Biss.

Supporters and volunteers will inaugurate the new Evanston office by making phone calls and knocking doors to build support for Elizabeth ahead of Illinois’ March 17 presidential primary.

Schakowsky, whose district includes Evanston, is a leading progressive in Congress, best known for her advocacy on health care and senior issues. She endorsed Elizabeth’s presidential candidacy in November.

Biss served in the Illinois Senate from 2013-2019 and the Illinois House of Representatives from 2011 to 2013, and ran a progressive campaign for Illinois governor in 2018.

Tuesday, February 18th

Evanston Field Office Opening with Jan Schakowsky and Daniel Biss

6:45 pm CT (press access), 7:00 pm CT (program begins)

Evanston Field Office

1642 Maple Ave

Evanston, IL 60201

General public can RSVP here.

