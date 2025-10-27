EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Department of Mass Communications is lighting up new opportunities in the state’s growing film and television industry. With a supporting grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), SIUE is launching a Film and TV Workforce Training Program to prepare the next generation of Illinois media professionals.

The program offers paid, hands-on training inside SIUE’s newly renovated TV studio and control room, giving participants direct experience in production, set operations, and crew collaboration. Each 80-hour session immerses trainees in real-world production environments. These sessions equip students with the technical skills and professional connections needed to thrive in the industry.

“Our updated studio provides the kind of real-world experience that helps students and community members alike build confidence and readiness for today’s media landscape,” said Suman Mishra, PhD, Chair of the Department of Mass Communications. “We’re proud to offer a program that supports Illinois’ creative economy while developing local talent.”

Open to Illinois residents 18 and older, the program runs in multiple sessions beginning in March 2026. Participants who complete all training hours will receive a monetary stipend.

Ready to apply? Learn more and submit your application for this paid training opportunity at SIUE’s Department of Mass Communications.

