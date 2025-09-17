WESTMONT, Ill. – The Illinois Federation of Teachers President Dan Montgomery issued the following statement after reports that ICE is ramping up enforcement near schools:

“Our schools must remain sanctuaries for children and families, not sites of fear and trauma. Immigration arrests in and around schools tear at the fabric of trust that educators work so hard to build. We’re hearing of ICE using armored vehicles, brutal force, and weapons of war like flash grenades and drones to terrorize people who are simply trying to get their children to school on time. No child can learn or thrive when they witness parents, neighbors, or trusted adults being taken away.

“The Statue of Liberty welcomes immigrants who are 'yearning to breathe free.' But now many are living in fear of extreme and violent tactics being used against them by our own government officials. We call on federal authorities – again – to respect schools as off-limits, so that every child can feel safe, supported, and free to focus on their education.

“The IFT is monitoring the situation and working with our locals to provide accurate information, support affected families, and ensure schools remain safe spaces for every child.”

If you or someone you know needs assistance, please contact the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights’ Family Support Hotline at 1-855-435-7693 or 855-Help-My-Family.

The Illinois Federation of Teachers (IFT) represents 103,000 teachers and paraprofessionals in PreK-12 school districts throughout Illinois, faculty and staff at Illinois’ community colleges and universities, public employees under every statewide elected constitutional officer, and retirees.

