WESTMONT, IL – Illinois Federation of Teachers President Dan Montgomery issued the following statement in response to President Trump's announcement that he is excluding undocumented children from Head Start programs.

“Let’s call this what it is: racism directed at children. The Trump administration’s decision to exclude undocumented children from Head Start programs is a cruel and calculated act rooted in xenophobia. This policy targets the most vulnerable kids in our country, who deserve care, stability, and the chance to learn. Instead, the Trump administration is punishing them for their immigration status and using early childhood education as a weapon to advance a racist, anti-immigrant agenda.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Numerous studies have shown that Head Start enhances learning and improves futures for children, particularly those who need it most. Without this program, many more kids are likely to need additional supports and services as they continue through school and enter adulthood. The president is making a short-sighted and morally bankrupt decision that will cost taxpayers more in the end.

“This isn’t about saving money or improving programs. It’s about dehumanizing immigrant families to score political points. Stripping access to Head Start will not make our communities safer or stronger. It will deepen inequality, further traumatize children, and deny them the support every child deserves. We will not stay silent while President Trump once again uses children as political pawns. Every child, regardless of status or race, deserves the opportunity to learn and thrive.”

The Illinois Federation of Teachers (IFT) represents 103,000 teachers and paraprofessionals in PreK-12 school districts throughout Illinois, faculty and staff at Illinois’ community colleges and universities, public employees under every statewide elected constitutional officer, and retirees.

More like this: