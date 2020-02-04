WESTMONT – Today, the Illinois Federation of Teachers (IFT) proudly announced endorsements for the March 2020 primary, which include federal, local, and judicial contests.

The IFT’s endorsements come after months of extensively vetting candidates and gathering member input. The union’s multi-step process includes surveying candidates on a variety of important issues, regional discussions open to all IFT members in the candidate’s community, and final consideration by the 40 elected members of our statewide Executive Board, which represents our union’s multiple constituencies and diverse membership. These endorsements reflect the results of that robust, democratic process.

Illinois Federation of Teachers President Dan Montgomery said, “We are proud to endorse candidates who are committed to public education and labor rights. These folks share our values and will fight for our families, public services and healthy communities.”

The full list of endorsements is below.

United States Senate

Richard Durbin (D)

U.S. House of Representatives

CD 2 Robin Kelly (D)

CD 3 Marie Newman (D)

CD 4 Jesus “Chuy” Garcia (D)

CD 5 Mike Quigley (D)

CD 6 Sean Casten (D)

CD 7 Danny Davis (D)

CD 8 Raja Krishnamoorthi (D)

CD 9 Jan Schakowsky (D)

CD 10 Brad Schneider (D)

CD 11 Bill Foster (D)

CD 13 Betsy Dirksen Londrigan (D)

CD 14 Lauren Underwood (D)

CD 16 Dani Brzozowski (D)

CD 17 Cheri Bustos (D)

Illinois State Senate

SD 10 Robert Martwick (D)

SD 13 Robert Peters (D)

SD 22 Cristina Castro (D)

SD 25 Karina Villa (D)

SD 40 Patrick Joyce (D)

SD 49 Meg Loughran Cappel (D)*

Illinois House of Representatives

RD 1 Aaron Ortiz (D)*

RD 2 Theresa Mah (D)

RD 3 Nidia Carranza (D)*

RD 9 Lakesia Collins (D)

RD 10 Jawaharial “Omar” Williams (D)

RD 16 Denyse Wang Stoneback (D)

RD 19 Lindsey LaPointe (D)

RD 20 Michelle Darbro (D)

RD 29 Thaddeus Jones (D)

RD 31 Mary Flowers (D)

RD 32 Andre Thapedi (D)

RD 40 Jaime Andrade (D)

RD 41 Janet Yang Rohr (D)

RD 45 Diane Pappas (D)

RD 47 Jennifer Zordani (D)

RD 49 Maura Hirschauer (D)

RD 51 Mary Edly Allen (D)*

RD 54 Maggie Trevor (D)

RD 60 Rita Mayfield (D)

RD 63 Brian Sager (D)

RD 65 Martha Paschke (D)

RD 66 Jim Malone (D)

RD 70 Paul Stoddard (D)*

RD 83 Barbara Hernandez (D)

RD 93 Scott Stoll (D)

RD 107 David Seiler (D)*

RD 111 Monica Bristow (D)

RD 114 Latoya Greenwood (D)

RD 115 Johnnie Ray Smith (R)

RD 117 Dave Severin (R)

Illinois Supreme Court

1st District (Freeman Vacancy) P. Scott Neville, Jr. (D)

5th District (Karmeier Vacancy) Judy Cates (D)

Illinois Appellate Court

1st District (Neville Vacancy) Michael Hyman (D)

1st District (Simon Vacancy) Sharon Johnson (D)

5th District (Chapman Vacancy) Sarah Smith (D)

