BLOOMINGTON – Illinois Farm Bureau President Brian Duncan today expressed concern about harm to Illinois farmers resulting from tariffs potentially being imposed on the United States’ top three agricultural trading partners Mexico, Canada and China, respectively.

“Illinois Farm Bureau supports a rules-based approach to trade, and our farmers simply cannot afford the uncertainty of a potential trade war. Farm income has declined for a second straight year, and we know from experience that farmers and rural communities are the first to suffer from retaliatory tariffs. We are pleased that the administration is delaying tariffs on Mexico, but the uncertainty surrounding tariffs and the potential for retaliation makes it difficult to plan for the future. We hope the administration will consider the economic impact on Illinois farmers and rural communities when contemplating tariff implementation.”

“Export markets for agricultural goods are essential for farmers. IFB is supportive of trade policies that seek to establish new, diverse market opportunities while eliminating existing trade barriers through support of bilateral, regional, and multi-lateral free trade agreements.”

Illinois is the largest total exporting state in the Midwest and the 4th largest in the country. Total exports from Illinois in 2023 were estimated at $81 billion, of which $13.7 billion was attributed to agriculture.

About Illinois Farm Bureau

Founded in 1916, Illinois Farm Bureau – originally known as the Illinois Agricultural Association – is a nonprofit, grassroots membership organization. Illinois Farm Bureau and a statewide network of county Farm Bureaus give members an advantage through impactful advocacy, trusted information, and meaningful development to support their careers and Illinois farm families.

