Illinois Family Action endorses Jennifer Korte for State Representative in the 112th District

Edwardsville – David Smith, Executive Director of Illinois Family Action, is calling on pro-life voters in the 112th District to join him in supporting the only 100 percent pro-family candidate in the race – Republican Jennifer Korte.

“We look at a variety of issues when we decide to make an endorsement,” Smith said. “We are looking for candidates who will stand up for the lives of unborn children, but we also are looking for candidates who will stand up for families. The name of our organization is Illinois Family Action. Candidates who support tax increases on families or are weak on parental rights or are weak in their opposition to woke ideology being taught in schools are disqualified from consideration. We are supporting Jennifer Korte because she will be a strong advocate for Illinois families. She is a mom and someone families in the 112th District will be proud to have as their voice in Springfield. I urge families across the 112th District to rally around her campaign and help her win the Primary and ultimately beat far-left extremist Katie Stuart in November.”

Korte said having the support of Illinois Family Action is a clear indication of the sharp contrast between her and Rep. Katie Stuart.

“Katie Stuart’s focus is solely on implementing her radical, woke agenda,” Korte said. “She is out of touch and her values do not reflect the values of the 112th District. I will stand with Illinois families against tyrannical mandates. I will oppose Stuart’s radical policies such as using taxpayer money that could go to help struggling families to put tampons in boys’ bathrooms. Only elitist, out-of-touch-woke liberals think the kind of nonsense Katie Stuart supports should be a priority. We don’t need radicals like Katie Stuart representing us anymore.”

“Illinois needs more people like Jennifer Korte serving in the Legislature,” added Smith. “She is not a career politician. She is running for the right reasons. She is a hard worker who will put the needs of the people of the 112th District first. Jennifer Korte is a common-sense leader who will come to Springfield with solutions and the determination needed to advance those solutions.”

Jennifer Korte is running as a Republican in the 112th District. The Primary Election is on June 28, 2022. To learn more about Jennifer’s campaign, visit https://jenniferkorte.com/.

