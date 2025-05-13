Illinois Fallen Firefighter Remembered and Firefighters Honored for Distinguished Service to their Communities
SPRINGFIELD - State Fire Marshal James A. Rivera and members from the Illinois Fire Service gathered today to honor and remember a fallen Aurora firefighter and recognize those who went above and beyond their duties at the 32nd Annual Fallen Firefighter Memorial and Medal of Honor Ceremony.
“Today, we gather with gratitude in our hearts as we honor the brave firefighters of Illinois—those who are serving every day and those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty, said Governor JB Pritzker. “To the families who have lost loved ones, your sacrifice is not forgotten. We hold their memories close and vow to carry their legacies forward with dignity and respect as we support, invest in, and stand beside the fire service.”
“Today, we gather to honor and remember our brothers and sisters who have made the ultimate sacrifice, and to celebrate the remarkable legacy they have left behind for others to follow,” said Illinois State Fire Marshal James A. Rivera. “We also take this time to say thank you—thank you to those who serve our communities with courage, pride, and honor. We are safer because you are there for us on our worst days, ready to respond without hesitation.”
Fallen brother Cristian Medrano was honored for his sacrifice during the fallen firefighter memorial. The memory of this brave man will never be forgotten, and his brick was placed on the memorial to remember and honor his courage, bravery and service to his community. The Illinois Firefighter Memorial is dedicated to the firefighters of Illinois, who have given their lives in the line of duty and to those firefighters who heroically serve with courage, pride and honor.
Fourteen firefighters received the Firefighter Excellence Award for an act of service in the line of duty, demonstrating excellence and professionalism in service to their fellow Illinoisans. Recipients include:
- Captain Derek Strohl Buffalo Fire Protection District
- Firefighter/EMT Matthew Nee Chicago Fire Department
- Firefighter/EMT Anthony Torres Chicago Fire Department
- Captain Justin Moffitt Galesburg Fire Department
- Firefighter Tyler Brackett Galesburg Fire Department
- Firefighter Nicholas Morrissey Galesburg Fire Department
- Captain Ryan Reynolds Streator Fire Department
- Lieutenant Edward Levy Streator Fire Department
- Firefighter Russell Callahan Streator Fire Department
- Assistant Chief Cody Rogers Taylorville Fire Department
- Deputy Chief Todd Friddle Wilmington Fire Department
- Lieutenant Dan Rozak Wilmington Fire Department
- Lieutenant Dalton Schulz Wilmington Fire Department
- Firefighter/Paramedic Matthew Shroba Wilmington Fire Department
In addition, five units received the Firefighter Excellence "Unit Citation" Awards for an act of service in the line of duty, demonstrating excellence, teamwork, and professionalism in service to Illinois residents. Recipients include:
Bolingbrook Fire Department Incident #24-04216
- Lieutenant Jasson Pech
- Firefighter/Paramedic Mark Lyman
- Firefighter/Paramedic Tara Moser
- Firefighter/Paramedic Steve Whited
Galesburg Fire Department Incident #24-000147
- Firefighter Kyle Harms
- Firefighter Kyle McGee
- Firefighter Josh Webber
Lincolnshire Riverwoods Fire Protection District Incident #24-00014250
- Battalion Chief Jason McKenna
- Lieutenant Alex Nunez
- Lieutenant John McWilliams
- Firefighter/Paramedic Ben Blonsky
- Firefighter/Paramedic Steve Burnell
- Firefighter/Paramedic Kevin Haltman
- Firefighter/Paramedic Chase Hellinger
- Firefighter/Paramedic Ted Kazeos
- Firefighter/Paramedic Scott Schmidt
- Firefighter Candidate Michael Jack
- Firefighter Candidate Kevin Jacks
Streator Fire Department Incident #24-463230
- Captain Fred McClellan
- Lieutenant Tim Redd
- Firefighter Jeff Arendell
- Firefighter TJ Renner
- Firefighter Ian Rogers
Taylorville Fire Department Incident #24-01945
- Firefighter Lucas Smalley
- Firefighter Andrew Watson
- Firefighter Kobe Wheaton
22 emergency personnel were awarded the Certificate of Recognition which acknowledges those nominated for their dedication to the principles and traditions of the fire service, to the state and the community, with honor and integrity.
Barrington Countryside Fire Protection District
- Deputy Chief Brett Haller
Chicago Fire Department
- Paramedic Field Chief Joseph DiGiovanni
- Paramedic Field Chief David Ernst
Rural Pope EMS and Rural Pope County Fire Protection District
- Chief Joshua Light
- Assistant Chief Brandon Dalton
- Captain Breyer Clark
- Lieutenant Billy Dalton
- Firefighter/EMR Charles Risley
- Firefighter/EMT Logan Campbell
- Firefighter/EMT Dustin Dahmer
- Firefighter/EMT Anne Light
- Firefighter/EMT Harold Sweet
- Firefighter Andrew Bonnell
- Firefighter Braeden Dalton
- Firefighter Richard “Red” Davenport
- Firefighter Peyton Deom
- Firefighter Paul Martin
- Firefighter Jason Travis
- Firefighter Steve Walker
- EMT Ladonna Risley
- Dispatcher Sean Lane
- Deputy Devin Graves
The State Fire Marshal Life Safety Award is given in recognition of the extraordinary efforts performed by individuals in furtherance of fire prevention and life safety. Three Life Safety Awards were presented. Recipients include:
- Thomas Langdon, Engineer, Village of Lansing Fire Department
- Aaron Brown, OFSM Personnel- Operations
- James Bentley, OSFM Personnel- Administration
The awards presented today recognized heroic actions during 2024. Nominations were reviewed and winners selected by the Illinois Fire Fighting Medal of Honor Committee.
