SPRINGFIELD - State Fire Marshal James A. Rivera and members from the Illinois Fire Service gathered today to honor and remember a fallen Aurora firefighter and recognize those who went above and beyond their duties at the 32nd Annual Fallen Firefighter Memorial and Medal of Honor Ceremony.

“Today, we gather with gratitude in our hearts as we honor the brave firefighters of Illinois—those who are serving every day and those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty, said Governor JB Pritzker. “To the families who have lost loved ones, your sacrifice is not forgotten. We hold their memories close and vow to carry their legacies forward with dignity and respect as we support, invest in, and stand beside the fire service.”

“Today, we gather to honor and remember our brothers and sisters who have made the ultimate sacrifice, and to celebrate the remarkable legacy they have left behind for others to follow,” said Illinois State Fire Marshal James A. Rivera. “We also take this time to say thank you—thank you to those who serve our communities with courage, pride, and honor. We are safer because you are there for us on our worst days, ready to respond without hesitation.”

Fallen brother Cristian Medrano was honored for his sacrifice during the fallen firefighter memorial. The memory of this brave man will never be forgotten, and his brick was placed on the memorial to remember and honor his courage, bravery and service to his community. The Illinois Firefighter Memorial is dedicated to the firefighters of Illinois, who have given their lives in the line of duty and to those firefighters who heroically serve with courage, pride and honor.

Fourteen firefighters received the Firefighter Excellence Award for an act of service in the line of duty, demonstrating excellence and professionalism in service to their fellow Illinoisans. Recipients include:

Captain Derek Strohl Buffalo Fire Protection District

Firefighter/EMT Matthew Nee Chicago Fire Department

Firefighter/EMT Anthony Torres Chicago Fire Department

Captain Justin Moffitt Galesburg Fire Department

Firefighter Tyler Brackett Galesburg Fire Department

Firefighter Nicholas Morrissey Galesburg Fire Department

Captain Ryan Reynolds Streator Fire Department

Lieutenant Edward Levy Streator Fire Department

Firefighter Russell Callahan Streator Fire Department

Assistant Chief Cody Rogers Taylorville Fire Department

Deputy Chief Todd Friddle Wilmington Fire Department

Lieutenant Dan Rozak Wilmington Fire Department

Lieutenant Dalton Schulz Wilmington Fire Department

Firefighter/Paramedic Matthew Shroba Wilmington Fire Department

In addition, five units received the Firefighter Excellence "Unit Citation" Awards for an act of service in the line of duty, demonstrating excellence, teamwork, and professionalism in service to Illinois residents. Recipients include:

Bolingbrook Fire Department Incident #24-04216

Lieutenant Jasson Pech

Firefighter/Paramedic Mark Lyman

Firefighter/Paramedic Tara Moser

Firefighter/Paramedic Steve Whited

Galesburg Fire Department Incident #24-000147

Firefighter Kyle Harms

Firefighter Kyle McGee

Firefighter Josh Webber

Lincolnshire Riverwoods Fire Protection District Incident #24-00014250

Battalion Chief Jason McKenna

Lieutenant Alex Nunez

Lieutenant John McWilliams

Firefighter/Paramedic Ben Blonsky

Firefighter/Paramedic Steve Burnell

Firefighter/Paramedic Kevin Haltman

Firefighter/Paramedic Chase Hellinger

Firefighter/Paramedic Ted Kazeos

Firefighter/Paramedic Scott Schmidt

Firefighter Candidate Michael Jack

Firefighter Candidate Kevin Jacks

Streator Fire Department Incident #24-463230

Captain Fred McClellan

Lieutenant Tim Redd

Firefighter Jeff Arendell

Firefighter TJ Renner

Firefighter Ian Rogers

Taylorville Fire Department Incident #24-01945

Firefighter Lucas Smalley

Firefighter Andrew Watson

Firefighter Kobe Wheaton

22 emergency personnel were awarded the Certificate of Recognition which acknowledges those nominated for their dedication to the principles and traditions of the fire service, to the state and the community, with honor and integrity.

Barrington Countryside Fire Protection District

Deputy Chief Brett Haller

Chicago Fire Department

Paramedic Field Chief Joseph DiGiovanni

Paramedic Field Chief David Ernst

Rural Pope EMS and Rural Pope County Fire Protection District

Chief Joshua Light

Assistant Chief Brandon Dalton

Captain Breyer Clark

Lieutenant Billy Dalton

Firefighter/EMR Charles Risley

Firefighter/EMT Logan Campbell

Firefighter/EMT Dustin Dahmer

Firefighter/EMT Anne Light

Firefighter/EMT Harold Sweet

Firefighter Andrew Bonnell

Firefighter Braeden Dalton

Firefighter Richard “Red” Davenport

Firefighter Peyton Deom

Firefighter Paul Martin

Firefighter Jason Travis

Firefighter Steve Walker

EMT Ladonna Risley

Dispatcher Sean Lane

Deputy Devin Graves

The State Fire Marshal Life Safety Award is given in recognition of the extraordinary efforts performed by individuals in furtherance of fire prevention and life safety. Three Life Safety Awards were presented. Recipients include:

Thomas Langdon, Engineer, Village of Lansing Fire Department

Aaron Brown, OFSM Personnel- Operations

James Bentley, OSFM Personnel- Administration

The awards presented today recognized heroic actions during 2024. Nominations were reviewed and winners selected by the Illinois Fire Fighting Medal of Honor Committee.

