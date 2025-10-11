SPRINGFIELD – The stocking of catchable trout for the fall season is on hold until water temperatures are more suitable for the trout, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) announced today. Unusually warm weather in Illinois this fall has delayed the cooling of lakes and ponds across the state.

Trout stocked in waters warmer than 68 degrees could experience high mortality. IDNR will stock the early catch-and-release sites as soon as water temperatures cool. Sites are expected to be stocked by Oct. 31. The public will be provided stocking updates on IDNR’s ifishillinois.org website and social media channels for IDNR.

While the official opening date for the fall trout season remains Saturday, Oct. 18, anglers should be aware that trout will not be present at many sites on opening day. The stocking delay also will affect the early-season catch-and-release opportunities at sites statewide.

IDNR biologists are monitoring water temperatures statewide, and stocking will proceed as soon as conditions allow. Once temperatures decline, IDNR hatchery staff will begin deliveries, incorporating the early-season fish into the regular fall stocking schedule.

All anglers who participate in trout fishing must have an Illinois fishing license and inland trout stamp, which are available at IDNR license and permit locations, including many bait shops, sporting goods stores and other retail outlets. Check the IDNR website for locations. Fishing licenses and trout stamps can also be purchased online.

For information about all site regulations, anglers should contact individual sites that will be stocked with catchable-size trout. Not all sites open at 5 a.m. on opening day. Anglers are reminded to check the opening time of their favorite sites prior to the open date.

IDNR reinstated its Catchable Trout Program in 1994. The program is funded in part by those who use the program through the sale of inland trout stamps. IDNR stocks more than 80,000 rainbow trout each year in bodies of water where trout fishing is permitted during the fall season. An additional 80,000 trout are stocked for the spring season, which begins each April. Go online for more information on trout seasons and locations.

2025 Illinois fall trout locations

(**Denotes sites open for catch-and-release early fall season fishing.)

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

Bond County

Patriot’s Park Lake (Greenville Old City Lake)

Crawford County

Crawford County Conservation Area Pond

Jefferson County

Mount Vernon Veterans Memorial Park

Johnson County

Ferne Clyffe State Park Lake

Madison County

Belk Park Pond, Wood River

Highland Old City Lake

Marion County

Boston Pond, Stephen A. Forbes State Recreation Area

Massac County

Fairgrounds Pond, Fort Massac State Park

Randolph County

Derby Lake, World Shooting and Recreational Complex, Sparta

Randolph County State Fish and Wildlife Area Lake

Saline County

Jones Lake Trout Pond, Saline County State Fish and Wildlife Area

St. Clair County

Frank Holten State Park Main Lake

Jones Park Lake, East St. Louis

Willow Lake at Peabody River King State Fish and Wildlife Area**

Wabash County

Beall Woods Lake, Beall Woods State Park

Wayne County

Sam Dale Conservation Area Trout Pond

CENTRAL ILLINOIS



Adams County

Siloam Springs State Park Lake**

Cass County

Gridley Lake, Jim Edgar Panther Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area**

Champaign County

Kaufman Lake, Champaign Park District

Christian County

Manners Park Pond, Taylorville Park District

Clark County

Casey Park Pond, Casey

Coles County

Eastern Illinois University Campus Pond, Charleston

De Witt County

Weldon Springs, Weldon Springs State Park

Douglas County

Villa Grove West Lake

Hancock County

Horton Lake, Nauvoo State Park**

Macon County

Rock Springs Pond, Macon County Conservation District

Macoupin County

Beaver Dam Lake, Beaver Dam Lake State Park

McDonough County

Argyle Lake, Argyle Lake State Park

Morgan County

Morgan Lake at Nichols Park, Jacksonville**

Sangamon County

Illinois Department of Transportation Lake, Springfield**

Southwind Park, Springfield

Washington Park Pond, Springfield

Shelby County

Forest Park Lagoon, Shelbyville

Tazewell County

Mineral Springs Park Lagoon, Pekin

Vermilion County

Clear Lake, Kickapoo State Recreation Area

NORTHERN ILLINOIS



Bureau County

Hennepin Canal Parkway

Cook County

Axehead Lake, Cook County Forest Preserve District

Belleau Lake, Cook County Forest Preserve District

Busse Woods North Lake, Cook County Forest Preserve District

Green Lake in Calumet City, Cook County Forest Preserve District

Horsetail Lake, Cook County Forest Preserve District

Sag Quarry East, Cook County Forest Preserve District

Wolf Lake at William W. Powers State Recreation Area, Chicago

DuPage County

Grove Lake, DuPage County Forest Preserve District

Pickerel Lake, DuPage County Forest Preserve District

Silver Lake, DuPage County Forest Preserve District

Jo Daviess County

Apple River, Apple River Canyon State Park**

Kankakee County

Bird Park Quarry, Kankakee

Rock Creek, Kankakee River State Park**

Kendall County

Big Lake, Silver Springs State Fish and Wildlife Area

Lake County

Sand Lake, Illinois Beach State Park

LaSalle County

Illinois and Michigan Canal Lock 14, LaSalle

McHenry County

Spring Grove Hatchery Pond, Spring Grove

Lake Atwood, McHenry County Conservation District

Ogle County

Pine Creek, White Pines Forest State Park**

Rock Island County

Prospect Park Lake, Moline

Warren

Citizens Lake, Monmouth

Whiteside County

Centennial Park Pond, Rock Falls, Coloma Park District

Will County

Lake Strini, Romeoville

Van Horn Woods, Plainfield

Winnebago County

Baumann Lake, Cherry Valley

