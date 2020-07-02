SPRINGFIELD – Illinois EPA Director John J. Kim today announced the Agency will offer extended hours at all 12 centralized vehicle emissions testing locations. Illinois Air Team locations resumed operations on June 1, 2020 with regular business hours. Those hours will be extended July 6 through August 31 to offer added convenience to motorists. The Agency is also reminding motorists to test according to the phased-in testing schedule (included below) to reduce lines and wait times.

“Motorists have been very responsive to the reopening of our vehicle emissions testing stations in June and have been following the safety guidelines we’ve established,” said Director Kim. “As more residents return to work, we are offering the extended testing hours in an effort to make vehicle emissions testing more convenient for our motorists during the busy summer months.”

Beginning July 6, the 12 centralized vehicle emissions testing locations will offer extended testing hours on Saturdays, Mondays, and Tuesdays to accommodate motorists that did not have their vehicles tested during the COVID-19 pandemic. Testing hours for Wednesday through Friday will remain the same. Expanded hours at these facilities will be as follows:

• Saturdays – 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. (Normally 7:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.)

• Mondays and Tuesdays – 7:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. (Normally 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.)

• Wednesdays - Fridays – Hours remain the same from 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

NOTE: All Vehicle Emissions Testing Stations will be open on Friday, July 3 and closed on Saturday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day.

Extensive precautions are in place at Illinois Air Team testing locations and follow Illinois Department of Public Health COVID-19 Workplace Guidelines to protect motorists and staff.

The Illinois EPA continues to monitor the COVID-19 crisis and is implementing public health guidelines in the re-opening of vehicle emissions testing stations. Motorists are asked to do their part to keep us all safe and abide by the following:

• Do not visit an Illinois Air Team testing location if you are currently under self-quarantine, isolation or if you are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms

• One person per vehicle and no pets

• Wear face coverings

• Practice social distancing and follow the procedures in place at Illinois Air Team testing locations

As noted in earlier announcements, the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office has extended vehicle registration expiration dates without penalty by at least 90 days, allowing motorists to wait to have their vehicles tested and renew vehicle registrations. With the extension of vehicle expiration dates, motorists who are not comfortable visiting an Illinois Air Team testing location at this time may test at a later date, or may have someone else bring the vehicle in for testing.

Testing locations, regular and expanded hours, additional information, and updates are available on the Illinois Air Team website at http://illinoisairteam.net. Motorists may also call the Air Team Call Center at 844-258-9071. The expanded hours apply to the following locations:

• 5231 W 70th Place, Bedford Park

• 3824 W 159th Place, Markham

• 3501 Mall Loop Drive, Joliet

• 435 Weston Ridge Drive, Naperville

• 425 S Lombard Road, Addison

• 580 Bond Street, Lincolnshire

• 2161 N Northwestern Avenue, Waukegan

• 195 Liberty Road, Crystal Lake

• 1675 Mitchell Blvd., Schaumburg

• 3555 Jarvis Avenue, Skokie

• 1000 E Chain of Rocks Road, Pontoon Beach

• 4200 Trade Court, Swansea

