SPRINGFIELD – Illinois EPA Director John J. Kim today announced the temporary closure of all vehicle emissions testing stations in Illinois. In the interest of safeguarding the health of all Illinoisans, including motorists that bring their vehicles in for emissions testing and the workers that perform these tests, the Illinois EPA will temporarily suspend vehicle emissions testing, including at all centralized and decentralized inspection station locations. This is the right step to take and critical to aid in the State’s efforts to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

This suspension is effective Saturday, March 21, 2020, through April 7, 2020, and may be extended depending on circumstances. The Illinois Air Team Call Center will remain open and available to address motorist emissions testing inquiries. Motorists with questions may call 844-258-9071 Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM and Saturday from 7:30 AM to 1:00 PM or visit the Illinois Air Team website at http://illinoisairteam.net.

Vehicle registration expirations dates have been extended by 30 days allowing motorists to wait to have their vehicles tested and renew vehicle registrations. The Illinois EPA is working closely with the Secretary of State’s Office (SOS) regarding vehicle registration extensions to ensure the two agencies are aligned in implementing their respective duties.

The Illinois EPA will continue to monitor the COVID-19 crisis and will rely on public health experts to help evaluate the re-opening of vehicle emissions testing stations.

