SPRINGFIELD – Illinois Environmental Protection Agency Acting Director James Jennings is announcing the Agency’s participation in the 2025 Illinois State Fair, with an educational exhibit themed “Together for Healthier Air!”

The exhibit, located in Conservation World, will offer interactive games and educational information for young visitors, and adults will also find guidance on ozone, particle pollution, clean energy, air pollution action days, the Air Quality Index, wildfire smoke, and the Illinois EPA’s curriculum on energy. The exhibit will demonstrate how everyone can contribute to healthier air and learn why it is so important.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Each year, we have the opportunity to connect with Illinois residents of all ages by highlighting one of the many topics important to our environment, and this year we will focus on air quality,” said Acting Director Jennings. “We strive to provide educational information to children through games and interaction, and adults, through other more detailed resources related to air quality.”

As part of the exhibit, children can play “Putting for Healthier Air” with miniature golf featuring clean energy sources and electric vehicles in the display. There will also be an energy ball toss and a spin the wheel with air quality-related trivia categories. Additionally, there will be an Air Quality Index fill-in-the-blank and unscramble board. Younger children will also be invited to color at coloring tables.

Educational signs will be displayed throughout the exhibit to provide visitors with information about air quality-related topics along with details about Illinois EPA’s curricula, which are available for free online to educators and families. At the exhibit, adults can also register to win one of four sustainable zero-waste starter kits being given away by the Illinois EPA during the Fair.

The Illinois EPA’s Conservation World exhibit will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. each of the 10 days of this year’s Fair. The Illinois EPA’s exhibit will also participate in Conservation World’s Sunflower Hours on Saturday, August 9, and Tuesday, August 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. The exhibit is located just south of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Building.

More like this: