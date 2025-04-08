SPRINGFIELD — On Saturday, April 5, 2025, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) honored a group of creative fifth and sixth grade students selected for their artistic and writing skills used to express environmental awareness, as part of the Agency’s Annual Poster, Poetry, and Prose Contest. The students selected from throughout Illinois were recognized at a ceremony at the Illinois State Library in Springfield.

Each year, fifth and sixth grade students in Illinois take part in the Poster, Poetry, and Prose contest as one of the Agency’s environmental education initiatives. As part of the contest, participating schools study environmental concepts with an emphasis on the current year’s environmental theme. Teachers round out the classroom instruction by having the students create posters or poetry/prose works to illustrate what they have learned and submit these to the Illinois EPA. Participating schools can select four works in each category to submit for competitive judging. This year’s theme, “How Can You Slash Your Trash?” invites students to think creatively on how to reduce the amount of waste they produce. This could include buying fewer single-use products; composting food waste; repairing broken items instead of replacing or buying new; and recycling items that cannot be re-used or repaired.

“Each year, the Poster, Poetry, and Prose Contest provides us the opportunity to recognize the creative and artistic talents of environmentally engaged fifth and sixth grade students throughout Illinois,” said Illinois EPA Acting Director James Jennings. “We also want to thank the teachers and families for their participation, and for incorporating this important environmental topic into the classroom so the students can learn the importance of reducing the amount of waste they create.”

Poetry/Prose Top Award Winners

Eliana Avila

St. Giles School, Oak Park

Mia Bader

Sunset Ridge School, Northfield

Layla Folie

Providence St. Mel School, Chicago

Áine McCormack

Pope John XXIII School, Evanston

Connor Yaffe

St. Giles School, Oak Park

Emma York

Fabyan Elementary School, Geneva

Posters Top Award Winners

Milanya Garcia

Sadlowski Elementary School, Chicago

Avery Kirk

Fabyan Elementary School, Geneva

Aibike Kydyrgychova

Chappell Elementary School, Chicago

Emma Mikkelson

Eswood School District #269, Lindenwood

Jianna Loren Mulles

Hadley Middle School, Homer Glen

Finn Schott

Fabyan Elementary School, Geneva

Students, their families, and teachers were invited to Saturday’s awards ceremony at the Illinois State Library, where the top award and honorable mention winners received environmental reference books for their school libraries. The winners, along with all finalists, also received certificates and ribbons for their creative efforts.

A complete list of winners by school is attached. The top twelve entries will also be displayed on the Illinois EPA’s website at: https://epa.illinois.gov/topics/education/contest/elementary/2025.html.

Information about the Poster, Poetry, and Prose Contest can be obtained by contacting Kristi Morris, Environmental Education Coordinator for the Illinois EPA at Kristi.Morris@Illinois.gov.

Illinois Environmental Protection Agency

2025 Poster, Poetry, and Prose Winners

Beecher City Grade School, Beecher City

Hunter Burrus, Special Recognition

Zoey Chartrand, Special Recognition

Eden Morrison, Special Recognition

Myra Thomas, Special Recognition

Central School, Lemont

Emma Schaefer, Special Recognition

Chappell Elementary, Chicago

Aibike Kydyrgychova, Top Award Winner

Jaxen Rosado, Honorable Mention

Sloane Carpenter, Special Recognition

Felix Glaser, Special Recognition

Ira Shearn, Special Recognition

Cowlishaw Elementary, Naperville

Saiakshar Manimaran, Special Recognition

Amy Zhang, Special Recognition

Edison Middle School, Wheaton

Arhaan Shahid, Special Recognition

Eswood School District #269, Lindenwood

Emma Mikkelson, Top Award Winner

Felix Contreras, Special Recognition

Marli Cooper, Special Recognition

Helen Miller, Special Recognition

Fabyan Elementary, Geneva

Avery Kirk, Top Award Winner

Finn Schott, Top Award Winner

Emme York, Top Award Winner

Ellie Bain, Honorable Mention

Makayla Costello, Honorable Mention

Ethan Flaks, Special Recognition

Owen Knecht, Special Recognition

Sophia Vitacek, Special Recognition

Hadley Middle School, Homer Glen

Jianna Loren Mulles, Top Award Winner

Carson Moran, Special Recognition

Kiara Pavez Phillips, Special Recognition

Dawid Piechowski, Special Recognition

Highcrest Middle School, Wilmette

Mor Ben Shai, Special Recognition

Nora Brown, Special Recognition

Caroline Cho, Special Recognition

Hoffman Elementary, Glenview

Milena Cich, Special Recognition

Martina Dragojlovic, Special Recognition

John B. Murphy Elementary, Chicago

Lizbeth Salgado, Special Recognition

Adeline Schmidt, Special Recognition

Lake Forest Country Day School, Lake Forest

Larkin George, Honorable Mention

Hailey Cordova, Special Recognition

Madelyn Kohl, Special Recognition

Anneka Maish, Special Recognition

Mary Morgan Elementary, Byron

Emily Doyle, Honorable Mention

Collin Wendt, Special Recognition

Ashlynn Helms, Special Recognition

Mateo Muren, Special Recognition

Lydia Oliver, Special Recognition

North Elementary, Crystal Lake

Declan Krotser, Special Recognition

Pope John XXIII School, Evanston

Áine McCormack, Top Award Winner

Alexa Lee, Honorable Mention

Nicole Zamudio-Abonce, Special Recognition

Prairie Crossing Charter School, Grayslake

Averie Miller, Honorable Mention

Leah Gernady, Special Recognition

Violet Kaminski, Special Recognition

Maya King, Special Recognition

Providence St. Mel School, Chicago

Layla Folie, Top Award Winner

Caroline Jolaoso, Special Recognition

Brooklyn Walker, Special Recognition

Khloe Worthy, Special Recognition

Rondout Elementary, Lake Forest

Grant Ruzich, Special Recognition

Sadlowski Elementary, Chicago

Milanya Garcia, Top Award Winner

Jameson Cruz, Special Recognition

Diego Vega, Special Recognition

Shiloh Jr. High, Hume

Ralph Ritchey, Special Recognition

St. Aloysius Catholic School, Springfield

Stella Ambrose, Honorable Mention

Amelia Mikolajczyk, Special Recognition

St. Anthony Grade School, Effingham

Adalyn Conant, Special Recognition

Caroline Field, Special Recognition

Sienna Kaufmann, Special Recognition

St. Giles School, Oak Park

Eliana Avila, Top Award Winner

Connor Yaffe, Top Award Winner

Emilia Clark, Honorable Mention

Lillian Shaker, Honorable Mention

Clara Walsh, Honorable Mention

Noah Amaro, Special Recognition

Hannah Martin, Special Recognition

Vivienne Serrato, Special Recognition

Sunset Ridge School, Northfield

Mia Bader, Top Award Winner

Emily Brandel, Honorable Mention

Wilson Middle School, Moline

Aubrey Larson, Special Recognition

