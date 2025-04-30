Illinois EPA Announces Three Household Hazardous Waste Collection Events for the Spring of 2025
BELLEVILLE – Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) Acting Director James Jennings is announcing three upcoming Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) one-day collection locations for the Spring of 2025. These collection events are co-sponsored by units of local government and provide residents the free opportunity to safely dispose of unused or leftover hazardous products commonly found in homes.
“Illinois EPA’s one-day Household Hazardous Waste collection events would not be possible without the continued support and participation from our local partners,” said Acting Director Jennings. “We are proud to continue to support this is important service and look forward to additional opportunities to bring collection events to more residents across the state, allowing them to remove and properly dispose of unused and unwanted household chemicals.”
One-day collections are open to all Illinois residents and operate from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on the day of the event. Pre-registration is required for all one-day collection events. Residents participating are encouraged to bring chemical cleaners, oil-based paints, thinners, antifreeze, motor oil, gasoline, kerosene, weed killers, insecticides, and pesticides, and similar hazardous household products. Fluorescent and other high-intensity discharge lamps may also be brought to the collections. ITEMS NOT ACCEPTED include latex paint, explosives, propane tanks, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, agricultural chemicals, and business wastes. A complete list of wastes that are and are not accepted is available online at https://epa.illinois.gov/topics/waste-management/waste-disposal/household-hazardous-waste/acceptable-wastes.html.
For safe transport of HHW, residents are asked to:
- Pack HHW items in a disposable box to avoid spilling during transport.
- Keep like chemicals together and separate unlike chemicals.
- Secure lids and make sure containers are not leaking.
- Place box(es) of HHW in the empty trunk or storage compartment of your vehicle, away from passengers during transport.
- Remain in vehicle at collection site. On-site personnel will remove the HHW from your vehicle.
The Spring 2025 one-day collections are scheduled on Saturdays and require Pre-Registration:
DATE
LOCATION
ADDRESS
Co-Sponsor/Public Contacts
May 3
Belleville
Belle-Clair Fairgrounds Park
200 South Belt East
Belleville, IL 62220
St. Clair County Health Department
May 31
Peoria
To Be Announced on the
Peoria County
June 7
Crystal Lake
McHenry County
Prairie Ridge High School
6000 Dvorak Drive
Crystal Lake, IL 60012
McHenry County Department of Health
The following long-term collection facilities are available for HHW disposal throughout the year:
- Madison County, Madison County HHW Collection Facility, 249 N. Old St. Louis Road, Wood River, Madison County https://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/planning_and_development/recycle_events.php
- Hours: Second Saturday of every Month 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM. Appointments are required. See website to schedule your appointment.
- Questions: 618-296-5237 or recycling@co.madison.il.us
- Naperville, 156 Fort Hill Drive (immediately North of Naperville Public Works), DuPage County, www.naperville.il.us/hhw.aspx
- Hours: Saturdays and Sundays 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Phone: 630-420-6095
- • Rockford, Four Rivers Sanitation Authority, 3315 Kishwaukee, Winnebago County https://www.rockfordil.gov/492/Household-Hazardous-Waste-Disposal
- Hours: Saturdays 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Sundays Noon – 4:00 PM, Phone: 779-348-7425
- Chicago, Goose Island, 1150 North Branch, Cook County www.cityofchicago.org/hccrf
- Hours: Tuesdays 7:00 AM – Noon, Thursdays 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM, and First Saturday of every month 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Phone: 312-744-3060
- Lake County, The Solid Waste Agency of Lake County (SWALCO) 1311 n. Estes Street, Gurnee, IL 60031. Information and a collection schedule can be found on their website (https://www.swalco.org/165/Household-Chemical-Waste-HCW) or by calling 847-336-9374.
Please contact the Illinois EPA Materials Management Unit at 217-524-3300 for questions concerning the Illinois EPA’s one-day or long-term collections. The HHW collection schedule is available on the Illinois EPA website at https://epa.illinois.gov/topics/waste-management/waste-disposal/household-hazardous-waste/collections.html. Collection events are funded through the State of Illinois’s Solid Waste Management Fund.
