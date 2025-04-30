BELLEVILLE – Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) Acting Director James Jennings is announcing three upcoming Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) one-day collection locations for the Spring of 2025. These collection events are co-sponsored by units of local government and provide residents the free opportunity to safely dispose of unused or leftover hazardous products commonly found in homes.

“Illinois EPA’s one-day Household Hazardous Waste collection events would not be possible without the continued support and participation from our local partners,” said Acting Director Jennings. “We are proud to continue to support this is important service and look forward to additional opportunities to bring collection events to more residents across the state, allowing them to remove and properly dispose of unused and unwanted household chemicals.”

One-day collections are open to all Illinois residents and operate from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on the day of the event. Pre-registration is required for all one-day collection events. Residents participating are encouraged to bring chemical cleaners, oil-based paints, thinners, antifreeze, motor oil, gasoline, kerosene, weed killers, insecticides, and pesticides, and similar hazardous household products. Fluorescent and other high-intensity discharge lamps may also be brought to the collections. ITEMS NOT ACCEPTED include latex paint, explosives, propane tanks, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, agricultural chemicals, and business wastes. A complete list of wastes that are and are not accepted is available online at https://epa.illinois.gov/topics/waste-management/waste-disposal/household-hazardous-waste/acceptable-wastes.html.

For safe transport of HHW, residents are asked to:

Pack HHW items in a disposable box to avoid spilling during transport.

Keep like chemicals together and separate unlike chemicals.

Secure lids and make sure containers are not leaking.

Place box(es) of HHW in the empty trunk or storage compartment of your vehicle, away from passengers during transport.

Remain in vehicle at collection site. On-site personnel will remove the HHW from your vehicle.

The Spring 2025 one-day collections are scheduled on Saturdays and require Pre-Registration:

DATE LOCATION ADDRESS Co-Sponsor/Public Contacts May 3 Belleville

St. Clair County Registration Link Belle-Clair Fairgrounds Park 200 South Belt East Belleville, IL 62220 Article continues after sponsor message St. Clair County Health Department Kristy Mullins May 31 Peoria

Peoria County Registration Link TBA To Be Announced on the

Illinois EPA Website Peoria County Becca Cottrell June 7 Crystal Lake McHenry County

Registration Link Prairie Ridge High School 6000 Dvorak Drive Crystal Lake, IL 60012 McHenry County Department of Health Kellie Boeckmann

The following long-term collection facilities are available for HHW disposal throughout the year:

Madison County, Madison County HHW Collection Facility, 249 N. Old St. Louis Road, Wood River, Madison County https://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/planning_and_development/recycle_events.php Hours: Second Saturday of every Month 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM. Appointments are required. See website to schedule your appointment. Questions: 618-296-5237 or recycling@co.madison.il.us

Naperville, 156 Fort Hill Drive (immediately North of Naperville Public Works), DuPage County, www.naperville.il.us/hhw.aspx Hours: Saturdays and Sundays 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Phone: 630-420-6095

• Rockford, Four Rivers Sanitation Authority, 3315 Kishwaukee, Winnebago County https://www.rockfordil.gov/492/Household-Hazardous-Waste-Disposal Hours: Saturdays 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Sundays Noon – 4:00 PM, Phone: 779-348-7425

Chicago, Goose Island, 1150 North Branch, Cook County www.cityofchicago.org/hccrf Hours: Tuesdays 7:00 AM – Noon, Thursdays 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM, and First Saturday of every month 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Phone: 312-744-3060

Lake County, The Solid Waste Agency of Lake County (SWALCO) 1311 n. Estes Street, Gurnee, IL 60031. Information and a collection schedule can be found on their website (https://www.swalco.org/165/Household-Chemical-Waste-HCW) or by calling 847-336-9374.

Please contact the Illinois EPA Materials Management Unit at 217-524-3300 for questions concerning the Illinois EPA’s one-day or long-term collections. The HHW collection schedule is available on the Illinois EPA website at https://epa.illinois.gov/topics/waste-management/waste-disposal/household-hazardous-waste/collections.html. Collection events are funded through the State of Illinois’s Solid Waste Management Fund.

