BELLEVILLE – Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) Acting Director James Jennings is announcing three upcoming Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) one-day collection locations for the Spring of 2025. These collection events are co-sponsored by units of local government and provide residents the free opportunity to safely dispose of unused or leftover hazardous products commonly found in homes.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“Illinois EPA’s one-day Household Hazardous Waste collection events would not be possible without the continued support and participation from our local partners,” said Acting Director Jennings. “We are proud to continue to support this is important service and look forward to additional opportunities to bring collection events to more residents across the state, allowing them to remove and properly dispose of unused and unwanted household chemicals.”

One-day collections are open to all Illinois residents and operate from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on the day of the event. Pre-registration is required for all one-day collection events. Residents participating are encouraged to bring chemical cleaners, oil-based paints, thinners, antifreeze, motor oil, gasoline, kerosene, weed killers, insecticides, and pesticides, and similar hazardous household products. Fluorescent and other high-intensity discharge lamps may also be brought to the collections. ITEMS NOT ACCEPTED include latex paint, explosives, propane tanks, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, agricultural chemicals, and business wastes. A complete list of wastes that are and are not accepted is available online at https://epa.illinois.gov/topics/waste-management/waste-disposal/household-hazardous-waste/acceptable-wastes.html.

For safe transport of HHW, residents are asked to:

  • Pack HHW items in a disposable box to avoid spilling during transport.
  • Keep like chemicals together and separate unlike chemicals.
  • Secure lids and make sure containers are not leaking.
  • Place box(es) of HHW in the empty trunk or storage compartment of your vehicle, away from passengers during transport.
  • Remain in vehicle at collection site. On-site personnel will remove the HHW from your vehicle.

The Spring 2025 one-day collections are scheduled on Saturdays and require Pre-Registration:

DATE

LOCATION

ADDRESS

Co-Sponsor/Public Contacts

May 3

Belleville
St. Clair County

Registration Link

Belle-Clair Fairgrounds Park

200 South Belt East

Belleville, IL 62220

Article continues after sponsor message

St. Clair County Health Department

Kristy Mullins

May 31

Peoria
Peoria County Registration Link TBA

To Be Announced on the
Illinois EPA Website

Peoria County

Becca Cottrell

June 7

Crystal Lake

McHenry County
Registration Link

Prairie Ridge High School

6000 Dvorak Drive

Crystal Lake, IL 60012

McHenry County Department of Health

Kellie Boeckmann

The following long-term collection facilities are available for HHW disposal throughout the year:

Please contact the Illinois EPA Materials Management Unit at 217-524-3300 for questions concerning the Illinois EPA’s one-day or long-term collections. The HHW collection schedule is available on the Illinois EPA website at https://epa.illinois.gov/topics/waste-management/waste-disposal/household-hazardous-waste/collections.html. Collection events are funded through the State of Illinois’s Solid Waste Management Fund.

More like this:

Illinois EPA Announces Notice of Funding Opportunity for Residential Sharps Collections by Local Governments
Apr 3, 2025
April Is Hazardous Materials Safety Month
Apr 22, 2025
Turning Waste into Wealth: The Transformative Power of Home Composting
Apr 17, 2025
How to Plan a Successful Neighborhood Cleanup Event
2 days ago
Storm Debris Drop-Off Location Set Up For O’Fallon Residents
Mar 17, 2025

 