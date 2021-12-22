SPRINGFIELD —Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) Director John J. Kim today announced a new funding opportunity to assist communities where there are currently no wastewater collection and/or treatment facilities. Illinois EPA is making $1 million available for grants through the Unsewered Communities Planning Grant Program, which will assist small and disadvantaged communities in developing a project plan that identifies a solution to wastewater collection and treatment needs. A Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) has been posted to the Illinois EPA website. Applicants are required to pre-qualify through the Grant Accountability and Transparency Act Grantee Portal.

“Every community in Illinois should be equipped with functional wastewater infrastructure to protect homes and businesses. Thanks to the Rebuild Illinois capital plan, millions of dollars are being invested in communities across the state to make that goal a reality,” said Governor Pritzker. “This $1 million funding opportunity will provide support for significant infrastructure improvements to communities across the state, providing necessary upgrades that will improve the health and safety for residents.”

“Illinois EPA is excited to offer another $1 million to assist unsewered communities with an essential step in the process to addressing and meeting their wastewater needs,” said Director Kim. “Over 35 communities took advantage of the initial round of funding, which highlights the need that exists for upfront planning costs. We know this funding not only provides a protection to the environment and nearby waterways, but also an improvement in the quality of life for residents in these communities.”

The Unsewered Communities Planning Grant Program (UCPGP) provides an opportunity to receive grant money to develop a plan that will address problems associated with the collection and treatment of wastewater in an unsewered community. Ultimately, this information could be used in an application for a project that would be funded by the Illinois Unsewered Communities Construction Grant Program. Last week, Director Kim joined Governor JB Pritzker in announcing over $16 million in grants to the first recipients of Illinois EPA’s Unsewered Communities Construction Grant Program.

All required UCPGP forms and information can be found at: https://www2.illinois.gov/epa/topics/grants-loans/unsewered-communities/Pages/UCPGP.aspx. Applications for the UCPGP program will be accepted December 20, 2021 through 12:00 PM (CST) on February 23, 2022.

The latest UCPGP NOFO can also be found at:

https://www2.illinois.gov/sites/GATA/Grants/SitePages/CSFA.aspx?page=Opportunity.aspx%3fnofo%3d2092

Again, applicants may not apply for a grant until they are pre-qualified through the Grant Accountability and Transparency Act (GATA) Grantee Portal.

