SWANSEA/PONTOON BEACH - Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) Acting Director James Jennings today announced updates to the Illinois Vehicle Emissions Testing Program, which include the reopening of the Forest Preserve Drive location in Chicago beginning Monday, March 17. Other updates that will be available beginning March 17 include the launch of Mobile Testing Units, an updated, multi-lingual website, and program updates via social media.

“With the updated Vehicle Emissions Testing Program, special consideration was given to underserved areas, convenience to motorists, and traffic flow,” said Acting Director Jennings. “We are excited to kick off the new contract that will expand the network of testing options.”

The reintroduction of vehicle emissions testing sites in the City of Chicago and the new testing options are the result of a plan developed pursuant to Public Act 102-0738, sponsored by Sen. Sara Feigenholtz and Rep. Lindsey LaPointe. The expanded network includes centralized high-capacity drive-thru stations (Illinois Air Team Stations), smaller Inspection and Repair (I&R) stations, self-service kiosks, and Mobile Testing Units (MTUs), and is designed to make emissions testing more accessible and convenient for Chicago motorists.

“Chicago residents will have a shorter drive, shorter lines, and an easier time complying with the law when these stations reopen in the city,” said Senator Sara Feigenholtz.

"In 2022, I was proud to lead the bill that required the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to create a plan to replace the dismantled vehicle emission testing sites across the City of Chicago,” said Representative Lindsey LaPointe. “Today, I’m pleased to see our work have a direct impact on our Northwest Side neighbors, with the emission testing site on Forest Preserve Drive slated to reopen this March."

"I’m very pleased to be part of the reopening ceremony for the emissions testing facility on Forest Preserve Drive. This facility is a vital resource for Chicago residents, ensuring vehicle compliance and contributing to environmental conservation,” said Senator Robert Martwick. “I’m grateful to Governor Pritzker for prioritizing this issue and to my colleague, Senator Sarah Feigenholz, for her partnership in making this reopening a reality. Together, we’ve worked to restore access to this essential service for our community."

Starting March 17, the expanded network will provide a core system of 11 Illinois Air Team Test Stations. I&R facilities will supplement the network, with five in the City of Chicago. In addition, two MTUs will begin operations, one within the City of Chicago and one in the Greater Chicago area, on March 17. Future self-serve kiosk locations and a rolling schedule of MTU locations will be announced on the Illinois Air Team website. Locations, hours of operation, and wait times for all testing options can be found on the website.

Other motorist services to be introduced include a refreshed Illinois Air Team website, which includes translations to Spanish, Polish, and Chinese. The website improvements are designed to make it easier for motorists to obtain needed information and apply for exemptions, extensions, and waivers. Coming soon, motorists will also have the opportunity to sign-up for electronic notifications rather than the usual postcard by mail method. The Illinois Air Team customer service line continues to be available by calling 844-258-9071. Registration renewal services will continue to be offered at Illinois Air Team Test Stations and will also be offered at MTUs as a convenience to motorists. Motorists can purchase their vehicle registration stickers at these stations once they have complied with the testing requirements.

Illinois EPA is required to implement an emissions testing program under the Federal Clean Air Act. Such programs are required in large, metropolitan areas which do not meet certain federal air quality standards. While significant progress has been made in Illinois, levels of air pollution in Chicago and Metro-East St. Louis areas still exceed the updated standard. Under the emissions testing program, most 1996 and newer gasoline-powered passenger vehicles and light duty trucks are subject to testing after they are four years old.

Odd model year vehicles are tested in odd years while even model year vehicles are tested in even years. In 2025, Illinois EPA began testing 2021 vehicles for the first time. An estimated 2.1-2.3 million vehicles are tested annually in Illinois.

Once fully implemented, the Illinois Vehicle Emissions Testing Program in the Greater Chicago area will include 11 Illinois Air Team test stations, six I&R facilities, two MTUs with one in the City and one in the Greater Chicago area, and four self-serve kiosks in the City. The Metro-East St. Louis area will have two Illinois Air Team test stations and three I&R facilities.

Illinois Air Team Test Stations in Metro-East St. Louis Area as of March 17, 2025:

• Pontoon Beach, 1000 E. Chain of Rocks Road

• Swansea, 4200 Trade Court

Illinois Air Team Test Stations in Chicago Metropolitan Area as of March 17, 2025:

• Addison, 425 S. Lombard Road

• Bedford Park, 5231 W. 70th Place

• Chicago, 6959 W. Forest Preserve Drive

• Crystal Lake, 195 Liberty Road

• Joliet, 3501 Mall Loop Drive

• Lincolnshire, 580 Bond Street

• Markham, 3824 W. 159th Place

• Naperville, 435 Weston Ridge Drive

• Schaumburg, 1675 Mitchell Boulevard

• Skokie, 3555 Jarvis Avenue

• Waukegan, 2161 Northwestern Avenue

The Illinois EPA and its contractor are committed to providing motorists with a convenient, efficient, and effective vehicle emissions testing experience. Motorists can find additional information on the Vehicle Emissions Testing Program, identify the closest vehicle emissions testing location (including Illinois Air Team test stations, I&R facilities, MTUs, and self-serve Kiosks) at https://www.ilairteam.com/.

