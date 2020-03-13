SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Education Association (IEA) President Kathi Griffin released the following statement after Gov. JB Pritzker announced Illinois schools will be shut down beginning on Tues., March 17:

“In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, we applaud the Governor for taking action to keep our students, our schools and our communities safe. Thank you for hearing our voices and recognizing our concerns. We especially appreciate efforts to make sure students will continue to receive two meals each day and that funding will not be interrupted. We realize closing schools across the state is a decision that comes with enormous responsibility. There is no replacement for the one-to-one connection between our educators and our students, but health and safety take precedence. We will get through this. We must continue to stand together.”

Article continues after sponsor message