CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Insurance (DOI) is reminding Land of Lincoln Health (LLH) customers that the company’s advanced Special Enrollment Period will end September 30, 2016. If you had LLH health coverage in 2016 you are covered through September 30, 2016. If LLH customers do not choose a new plan and enroll by September 30, 2016, they will experience a gap in health care coverage. Not enrolling on this date could also impact subsidies and financial assistance.

“We want to make sure Illinois families are taken care of,” DOI Acting Director Anne Melissa Dowling said. “This is a crucial date for all Land of Lincoln Health customers. We encourage everyone to choose a new plan by September 30, 2016.”

Land of Lincoln Mutual Health Insurance Company (LLH) was a federally funded, nonprofit health insurer created under the Affordable Care Act. It no longer offers health plans in Illinois. As of October 1, 2016 all customers of LLH will need to find alternative coverage for their health insurance. More information can be found here.

