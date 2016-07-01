SPRINGFIELD - With the passing of SB 2047, the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs has the ability to continue to serve Illinois veterans with the utmost care and fund operations at the four Veterans’ Homes geographically spread across the state.

Article continues after sponsor message

"We thank the General Assembly for working with the Governor to pass SB 2047. While this is not a permanent solution, it will allow us to serve our veterans – ensuring that they get the benefits and care they have earned," said IDVA Director Erica Jeffries.

Besides being able to fund the Veterans’ Homes, which currently house just over 900 veterans statewide, this bill allows the IDVA to resume the construction of a new 200 bed Veterans’ home facility in north Chicago. This project has been on hold for the past 12 months.

Many other services that are offered to our Illinois heroes will be restored through this year, including funds for cartage and erection of Veterans’ headstones, the Troops to Teachers program and bonus payments to veterans and/or their families.

More like this: