HANOVER TOWNSHIP - The Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs (IDVA) named Mr. Delbert L. Seaton as recipient of the Patriotic Volunteer and Appreciation Award for the Second Quarter, Fiscal Year 2017. The Illinois Veterans’ Patriotic Volunteer and Appreciation Award high-lights and honors the work of Illinois veterans whose contributions in service to the veteran community and their local communities are truly above and beyond. Nominees are evaluated on the basis of their leadership, dedication, innovation, and impact in serving these communities. Award recipients are those whose efforts add to the powerful narrative that veterans are dedicated, Life-long servants whose efforts benefit all of Illinois veteran communities.

Mr. Delbert Leon Seaton is a decorated military veteran of the United States Marines who served honorably during the Vietnam War from 1974 – 1982. He also served as a team member during Operation Eagle Pull, which was the evacuation of Saigon. Mr. Seaton earned numerous awards and decorations for his service, including the Good Conduct Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Rifle Expert Badge, Pistol Sharpshooter Badge, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon and the Cold War Certificate.

He continued to serve his community and his fellow veterans, exhibiting exemplary commitment through various veteran and volunteer activities. As a volunteer for Hanover Township, Mr. Seaton assists with the many duties of the Food Pantry, including stocking shelves, delivering countless loads of food items and maintaining the refrigeration and freezers at the pantry. He also volunteers his time with special events; collecting school supplies and filling backpacks for distribution to school children; collecting toys for the Hanover Township Holiday Program; and assisting our veterans with transportation, materials and financial support.

“Mr. Seaton served our great country and came home to continue serving his country, community and home,” said Director Erica Jeffries, Director of the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs. “He is truly deserving of this award.”

The Award was presented to Mr. Seaton by Harry Sawyer, Assistant Director of the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs today at the Hanover Township in Bartlett, Illinois. Mr. Sawyer presented him a proclamation from Governor Bruce Rauner.

The Illinois Veterans’ Patriotic Volunteer and Appreciation Award will be awarded quarterly from the nominations received. The veteran of the year will be selected from the four individuals awarded the veteran’s Patriotic Volunteer and Appreciation Award. The Veteran selected will be honored at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield, Illinois in August of each year.

