SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs (IDVA) named Sangamon Reclaimed Inc. as recipient of the Illinois Veterans’ Business and Appreciation Award for Second Quarter, Fiscal Year 2017. The Award was presented today at the Sangamon Reclaimed location in Springfield, Illinois. The Illinois Veterans’ Business Appreciation Award highlights and honors the work of any business or organization in Illinois that has significantly helped veterans, and whose contributions to those who have served our country, are documented and deserve to be recognized. This award is designed to highlight and honor those businesses or organizations that go above and beyond the regular call of service to support veterans. Nominees are evaluated on the basis of their leadership, dedication, innovation, and impact in serving these heroes.

Sangamon Reclaimed Inc. dismantles barns and uses the wood to create custom furniture that has a story to tell. The company is owned by Brian Frieze, who served in the 182ndAirlift Wing of the United States Air Force and is a Springfield Fire Department Firefighter. Brian’s company is comprised of craftsman who are also veterans. And with their success, they wanted to give back to their fellow Veterans. ‘Flags for Heroes’ is the initiative that Brian and his team developed to give back to the veterans and their families. With each American Flag created from barn wood, a portion of each sale goes to benefit veteran organizations.

“Sangamon Reclaimed Inc has proven the American Dream is still alive. Brian and his team not only have a very successful company, but they are assisting their fellow veterans and their community,” said Director Erica Jeffries, Director of the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs.

The Illinois Veterans’ Patriotic Business and Appreciation Award will be awarded quarterly from the nominations received. The business of the year will be selected from the four businesses awarded the Illinois Patriotic Business and Appreciation Award. The Business selected will be honored at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield, Illinois in August of each year.

