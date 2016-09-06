Nomination Deadline is September 15, 2016

(Springfield, IL)….The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs is asking for nominations for the Illinois Veterans’ Patriotic Volunteer Appreciation Award and the Illinois Veterans’ Business Appreciation Award. A selection of Veteran and Business is chosen quarterly. From the quarterly winners, one is chosen for the Veteran and Business of the Year.

Article continues after sponsor message

“These awards highlight the wonderful work being done for our veterans,” said IDVA Director Erica Jeffries. “The Veteran Patriotic award honors the work of an Illinois Veteran whose contributions in Service to the Veteran community and their local communities are truly above and beyond. The Illinois Veterans’ Business Appreciation Award highlights and honors the work of any business, organization or a non-profit that has significantly helped veterans, and whose contributions to those who have served our country are documented and deserve to be recognized.”

Award recipients are those whose efforts add to the powerful narrative that veterans are dedicated, life-long servants whose efforts benefit Illinois’ veteran communities. The Business Appreciation award is designed to highlight and honor those businesses or organizations that go above and beyond the regular call of service to support our veterans.

The nomination deadline for this quarter is September 15, 2016. For more information on both of these awards and a nomination form go to https://www.illinois.gov/veterans/programs/Pages/Awards.aspx

The winners will be announced in early October 2016.

More like this: