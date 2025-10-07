CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR) is warning taxpayers about a new nationwide text message scam targeting individuals with fraudulent messages that appear to come from state revenue or treasury agencies.

This latest phishing scheme involves unsolicited, urgent text messages claiming that a tax refund has been processed. Recipients are then asked to provide or verify their personal banking information under the threat of losing a state refund.

"There has been a significant rise in fake text messages impersonating state revenue departments," said IDOR Director David Harris. "These scams are designed to deceive taxpayers and pressure them into revealing their most sensitive financial information. Let me be very clear that IDOR does not send unsolicited text messages asking for banking or personal information."

Article continues after sponsor message

IDOR primarily communicates through official correspondence sent through the U.S. Postal Service or through MyTax Illinois, the department’s secure and free online account management platform. Unsolicited messages that claim to be from IDOR and arrive by text, email, or social media, particularly those requesting personal or financial information, should be considered fraudulent and ignored. Taxpayers should avoid clicking on any links and delete any message(s).

"Protecting taxpayer information is a top priority," Harris said. "If you're ever unsure about a message you’ve received, we strongly encourage you to reach out to us directly. Confirming with the department is the best way to ensure your information remains secure."

Taxpayers who have questions about their Illinois refunds, account balances, or any correspondence received should verify that information directly with IDOR at tax.illinois.gov or by calling 1-800-732-8866.

More like this: