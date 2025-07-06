CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR) is reminding taxpayers who missed the April 15, 2025, income tax filing deadline that it is not too late to file and that prompt action can help minimize penalties and interest if a balance is owed.

“While the filing deadline has passed, the longer you wait, the more it could potentially cost you due to penalties and interest,” explained IDOR Director David Harris. “Whether you owe money or are due a refund, it is important to get your return filed and take that first step.”

The original due date to file and pay Illinois individual income tax for calendar year filers is April 15, 2025. IDOR grants an automatic six-month extension of time to file a return and for those who file on a calendar-year basis, the new due date is October 15, 2025. If taxpayers receive a federal extension of more than six months, they are automatically allowed that extension for Illinois.

Article continues after sponsor message

An extension of time to file does not extend the amount of time to pay any taxes owed. If taxpayers determine taxes will be owed, they must use Form IL-505-I, Automatic Extension Payment for Individuals to pay to avoid penalties and interest on taxes not paid by April 15, 2025.

Avoiding Future Penalties

In order to prevent future filing issues, IDOR encourages taxpayers to:

File electronically to ensure faster processing and fewer errors. MyTax Illinois, IDOR’s free online program, operates with a simple question and answer format and works to reduce errors by using automated calculations and prepopulated information. Individuals may also choose to file using tax-prep software, a tax professional, or the paper Form IL-1040

Use direct deposit or debit options for faster payments or refunds

Set reminders ahead of filing deadlines and sign up for email updates for IDOR at tax.illinois.gov

Additional information regarding payment options, penalties, or how to file, may be found by visiting tax.illinois.gov or calling 1-800-732-8866 or 217-782-3336.

More like this: