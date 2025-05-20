CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR) has been formally recognized by Mental Health America (MHA) as a recipient of the 2025 Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health. The Bell Seal is the nation's preeminent certification, recognizing employers committed to creating mentally healthy workplaces.

IDOR joins an elite group of recipients awarded this distinction and is the first state governmental agency in Illinois to receive this award. Only two out of five employers meet the criteria for certification and IDOR underwent a rigorous evaluation of its policies and practices during the review process.

“We are truly honored to receive this award, as it serves as a powerful affirmation of our efforts to create a culture that prioritizes mental health,” said IDOR Director David Harris. “I am especially proud that IDOR is the first governmental agency in the state to earn this recognition as it underscores our leadership, innovation, and unwavering commitment to our employees.”

The Bell Seal recognizes recipients who meet or exceed national standards for workplace mental health practices by awarding Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum recognition. IDOR received the Gold Bell Seal, achieving an impressive combined average score of 91% in four areas: workplace culture, benefits, compliance, and wellness programs.

“I am proud of the work the department has done to achieve this honor,” added Harris. “This recognition reflects the dedication and professionalism of our entire team and we will continue to strive for excellence on behalf of our employees.”

