CHICAGO - The 2025 tax season is quickly approaching, and the Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR) announced today it will begin accepting and processing 2025 tax returns on Monday, January 27, the same date the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) begins accepting federal income tax returns.

Illinois will participate in the IRS Direct File program this year. Eligible taxpayers will be able to use the program to electronically complete their 2024 federal tax returns for free. Eligibility can be confirmed by visiting https://directfile.irs.gov. After filing a federal return using Direct File, the program will connect taxpayers to Illinois’ free state income tax filing system, MyTax Illinois, allowing them to file and complete their Illinois state returns.

"Taxpayers are encouraged to file electronically as early as possible in the tax season and choose direct deposit in order to ensure the fastest processing and issuance of any refunds," IDOR Director David Harris said. "Eligible taxpayers can use Direct File to complete their federal taxes and My Tax Illinois, our free online account management program, that allows taxpayers to file their individual income taxes electronically. Individuals may also choose to file using tax-prep software, a tax professional, or the paper Form IL-1040.”

If a taxpayer electronically files an error-free Illinois return, they should receive a direct deposit refund in approximately four weeks. In 2024, IDOR received a total of nearly 6.2 million IL-1040 returns. Of those returns received, close to 5.7 million were filed electronically, or close to 92%. The tax filing deadline is Tuesday, April 15, 2025. Note: A six-month filing extension may be requested, but any taxes owed must still be paid by the April 15th due date.

In addition to free filing of Form IL-1040 through MyTax Illinois, individuals may also utilize the site to:

Make payments

Respond to department inquiries

Check the status of their refunds using Where's My Refund?

Look up IL-PINs, amounts of any estimated tax payments made, and when necessary, amounts reported on Form 1099-G with MyTax Illinois

Tax Credits

"Depending on circumstances, taxpayers may be able to reduce the amount of taxes owed through tax credits, explained Harris.

The Illinois Child Tax Credit (CTC) is a new tax credit available to taxpayers who qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and have at least one dependent child under the age of 12 years old. The credit amount is calculated as 20% of the Illinois EITC. For tax year 2025, the Child Tax Credit will increase to 40 percent of the Illinois EITC.

The Volunteer Emergency Worker Credit (VEW) has been expanded this year to include volunteers with county or municipal emergency services and disaster agencies. This credit was introduced last year and was initially awarded to volunteer fire service emergency workers who applied, qualified and received the credit on a first come, first- served basis. NOTE: Taxpayers must have a Voluntary Emergency Worker Credit Certificate to claim this credit.

Fighting Tax Fraud

IDOR works closely with the IRS and other states' revenue departments to combat tax fraud.

"By verifying information on tax returns before issuing refunds, IDOR prevented over $145 million in fraudulent or erroneous refunds from being issued last year," Harris said.

Taxpayers are encouraged to also help prevent fraud by protecting their personal information and staying alert to phone scams or phishing emails.

Assistance for Taxpayers

IDOR's taxpayer assistance numbers are available for tax-related inquiries and include automated menus allowing taxpayers to check the status of a refund, identify an IL-PIN, or receive estimated payment information without having to wait for an agent. To receive assistance taxpayers may call 1-800-732-8866 or 217-782-3336. Free language assistance for Limited English Proficiency (LEP) individuals is available. For the most up-to-date information, forms, schedules, and instructions for the 2025 tax season, please visit IDOR's website at tax.illinois.gov.

