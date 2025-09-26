CHICAGO - The Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR) is encouraging individuals and businesses to take advantage of the 2025 Illinois Tax Amnesty Program, a unique opportunity to settle outstanding state tax liabilities without paying penalties or interest.

Authorized by the Illinois Tax Delinquency Amnesty Act, this program allows taxpayers to pay eligible past-due tax liabilities and have penalties and interest forgiven on taxes paid in full during the amnesty period. Eligible liabilities are taxes due from periods ending after June 30, 2018, and prior to July 1, 2024, and taxpayers must make full payments October 1, 2025, through November 17, 2025.

"This initiative demonstrates Governor Pritzker’s ongoing commitment to supporting taxpayers, particularly those facing financial hardships or economic uncertainties," said Illinois Department of Revenue Director David Harris. "We encourage both individuals and business owners to use the amnesty period to resolve outstanding tax liabilities and achieve greater financial stability."

The state offered similar tax amnesty programs in the past, including in 2003, 2010, and most recently in 2019 after receiving approval from the state legislature. During the 2019 initiative, the state successfully recouped nearly $360 million for both state and local coffers.

Taxpayers who failed to file a tax return or incorrectly reported the liability due on a previously filed return for these tax periods, can file returns, make corrections, and pay the taxes. They must file an original return for non-filed periods or file an amended return to make corrections.

Eligible outstanding taxes must be paid in full during the amnesty window to qualify. Payments can be made online at mytax.illinois.gov using a checking or savings account, by mail, or in person through the Illinois Department of Revenue.

“We encourage taxpayers to make separate payments for each tax liability being paid, but if they choose to make one combined payment, they must clearly identify each tax liability being paid by tax type, tax period, and amount, so their payments can be applied correctly,” Harris explained.

For full, detailed information regarding the 2025 Illinois Tax Amnesty Program, taxpayers should visit tax.illinois.gov/taxamnesty. Assistance may also be obtained by contacting IDOR’s Taxpayer Assistance Division at 1-800-732-8866 or by email address. Over-the-phone translation services are available. TTY number - 1-800-544- 5304. Business hours: Weekdays 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

