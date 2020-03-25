CHICAGO - There were three additional COVID-19 associated deaths and 330 new cases, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced Wednesday at the daily 2:30 p.m. press conference.

The COVID-19 related deaths were a Kane County man in his 90s, a Cook County man in his 60s, and a Will County woman in her 50s.

There is now a total of 1,865 cases in 35 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to 99 years.

