SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is adopting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendation for those aged 12-15 years to get a booster dose five months after receiving the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

“We know that COVID-19 vaccine booster doses can help provide ongoing protection against the Omicron variant,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “Following the CDC’s recommendation, booster doses are encouraged for those aged 12-15 years who received their second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine five months ago.”

On January 3, 2021, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) amended the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and expanded it to include single booster doses for individuals 12-15 years.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices reviewed the available safety data following the administration of more than 25 million vaccine doses in adolescents and concluded COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective.

At this time, only the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is authorized and recommended for adolescents aged 12-15.

To find vaccination locations near you, go to vaccines.gov or call 1-800-232-0233.

More like this: