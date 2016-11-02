IDNR Newsbits – November 2016

Upland Hunting: What are the prospects for the 2016-17 pheasant, quail and rabbit seasons in Illinois? Check the IDNR website for the annual hunting prospects reports prepared by the IDNR Division of Wildlife Resources. The links to the reports can be found on the IDNR website at: http://www.dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/uplandgame/Pages/PheasantQuailAndRabbitAnnualStatusReports.aspx

Remaining Firearm Deer Permits: A limited number of Illinois firearm and muzzleloader deer permits are available over-the-counter (OTC) from DNR Direct license and permit vendors through Dec. 4, or until quotas are exhausted. Find a vendor near you at this link: http://www.dnr.illinois.gov/LPR/Pages/LicensePermitVendors.aspx

Archery Deer and Fall Turkey Permits: Illinois Archery Deer and Illinois Archery Fall Turkey seasons are open through Jan. 15, 2017. Permits are available over-the-counter at DNR Direct license and permit vendors. Find a vendor near you at this link:

http://www.dnr.illinois.gov/LPR/Pages/LicensePermitVendors.aspx

CWD Sampling: Deer hunters statewide are encouraged to allow samples to be taken for chronic wasting disease (CWD) testing from adult deer they harvest. Check the IDNR website at this link for locations that are serving as CWD sampling stations, taking samples from entire deer or deer heads through Jan. 15, 2017: http://www.dnr.illinois.gov/programs/CWD/Documents/CWDSamplingLocations.pdf

Spring Turkey Applications: Resident hunters may now apply for the first lottery for 2017 Illinois Spring Wild Turkey Season permits online. Go to the IDNR website for more information at this link: https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/Pages/TurkeyHunting.aspx

The application deadline for the first lottery for 2017 resident spring turkey permits is Dec. 1, 2016.

Online Free Site Hunting Permits: Hunters are reminded that Free Site Hunting Permits (windshield cards) to hunt upland, forest game and waterfowl at IDNR sites are available online from the IDNR website at https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/Pages/PublicHuntingAreas.aspx.

Follow the link to windshield card page. For information or assistance, hunters should contact the site where they intend to hunt.

Hunting Regulations: For information on Illinois hunting seasons and regulations, click here for the Illinois Digest of Hunting and Trapping Regulations 2016-2017: http://www.dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/Documents/HuntTrapDigest.pdf

For information on waterfowl hunting seasons and regulations in Illinois, click on the Illinois Digest of Waterfowl Hunting Regulations 2016-2017 here: http://www.dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/Documents/DigestWaterfowlHuntingRegulations.pdf

Kid’s Day at Dickson Mounds Museum: Bring the kids to spend an afternoon enjoying a variety of intellectually stimulating and physically challenging Native American games at Dickson Mounds Museum on Sat., Nov. 5 from 1-3 p.m. The event will be held outdoors (inside the museum in case of bad weather). The event is for kids ages 5 years old and up with an adult. The program is free, but donations are appreciated. Dickson Mounds Museum is located at 10956 North Dickson Mounds Road, Lewistown, IL 61542.

Schoolyard Habitat Action Grants: School teachers and youth group leaders can apply for grants of up to $1,000 through the Illinois Schoolyard Habitat Action Grant program, administered by the IDNR and Illinois Conservation Foundation. Get students involved in the planning, development, and maintenance of projects to help native wildlife like monarch butterflies. Funding is provided by the Jadel Family Foundation, Daniel F. and Ada L. Rice Foundation, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Partners for Fish and Wildlife program. The deadline to apply is Nov. 30. Grant application information is available at https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/education/Pages/GrantsSHAG.aspx

ICF 2017 Calendar: The Illinois Conservation Foundation’s annual Outdoors in Illinois 2017 wall calendar is now available. Proceeds from the sale of the beautiful 2017 calendar will support a variety of youth education programs at the Torstenson Youth Conservation Education Center, and the traveling Torstenson Education Station. The 9x12 calendar contains stunning photography of Illinois, and it can be purchased for $15 through the ICF website at www.ilcf.org or by phone at 217-785-2003.

Take a Hike: Enjoy a guided fall hike at Giant City, Illinois Beach, Pere Marquette, and Starved Rock State Parks by downloading a new smartphone app. Download the Prairie State Hike App for 99 cents from iTunes or Google Play. Features of the app include a map, points of interest, audio for each stop, photographs and video. Hikes will be continually updated and new hikes added at no additional charge. The app was developed by the Prairie State Conservation Coalition, a non-profit organization created to assist conservation land trusts, land owners, and communities in their efforts to protect land and water resources in Illinois. Hikes from other conservation organizations statewide also are available through the app. To find state park trails, open the app and choose ‘Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ from among the conservation organizations listed.

