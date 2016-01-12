2016 Illinois Licenses Available Jan. 18: Illinois fishing, hunting and sportsman’s combination licenses and usage stamps for 2016 will be available starting Jan. 18 from DNR Direct license and permit vendors, online through the IDNR website at www.dnr.illinois.gov, or by calling 1-888- 6PERMIT (1-888-673-7648). The automated license system is available 24 hours a day. The 2016 licenses and usage stamps purchased beginning Jan. 18 will be valid through Mar. 31, 2017 unless otherwise noted.

Youth Hunting License: A change in Illinois law for the 2016 Illinois license year allows any resident youth hunter age 18 and under (formerly 16 and under) to purchase a Youth Hunting License, which does not require the hunter to have a Hunter Education Card. A youth hunter with this license must hunt while supervised by a parent, grandparent, or guardian who is 21 years of age or older and has a valid Illinois hunting license. The youth hunter shall not hunt or carry a hunting device unless the youth is accompanied by and under close personal supervision of these individuals. 2016 Illinois hunting and fishing licenses will be available from IDNR license and permit vendors beginning Jan. 18.

Late-Winter/CWD Deer Season Reminder: Hunters are reminded that the Late-Winter Antlerlessonly and Special CWD deer hunting seasons conclude on Jan. 15-17. There will be 27 counties open for Late-Winter season and 14 counties open for the Special CWD season. Hunters should check the information page on the IDNR website to make sure the county they intend to hunt is open for the LateWinter or Special CWD season: http://www.dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/Documents/LateWinterSHAHuntingPermitInformation.pdf

2016 Calendar: There’s still time to buy the beautiful 2016 Illinois Conservation Foundation Wall Calendar. Order online at www.ilcf.org or by phone at 217-785-2003. Checks and money orders can be mailed to the Illinois Conservation Foundation, One Natural Resources Way, Springfield, IL 62702- 1271.

