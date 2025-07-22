GRAFTON – The Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice (IDJJ) will host employment screening events for its Juvenile Justice Specialist positions.

Juvenile Justice Specialists make a difference in the lives of youth by providing a safe and healthy environment through mentoring relationships and direct supervision of youth. The positions are full-time, year-round, shift-work positions and the position has a starting salary of $65,004.

There are job openings at the following Illinois youth centers: Monarch Youth Center in Lincoln, and IYC Pere Marquette in Grafton. The screening dates and locations are listed below:

Article continues after sponsor message

Monarch Youth Center at Lincoln- 861 S. State St., Lincoln, IL

August 11, 12

September 9,10

Illinois Youth Center Pere Marquette- 17808 State Highway 100W, Grafton, IL

August 22

September 19

October 17

November 14

December 12

Interested applicants must attend one of the upcoming screening events to be considered and must complete an online application five business days prior to screening day and download, print, and complete the required forms listed on the website (idjj.illinois.gov/careers). Screenings begin at 8 a.m. and last four to six hours. Applicants should wear comfortable attire and bring a copy of a valid driver’s license, along with the original license, to the screening.

Candidates must be at least 21 years of age, have a valid driver’s license, and be eligible to work in the United States. Candidates without a bachelor’s degree must have a high school diploma (or equivalent) and two or more years of experience providing direct care to youth in the form of residential care, coaching, case management, or mentoring.

For more information, visit idjj.illinois.gov/careers or contact kyle.robson@illinois.gov.

More like this: