- With significant changes in the health care marketplace across the country consumers are encouraged to compare options before enrolling or re-enrolling in health coverage -

-- DOI provides free assistance to consumers navigating available health plans --

CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Insurance (DOI) today announced that Qualified Health Programs (QHPs) are now available to Illinois residents at Get Covered Illinois and Healthcare.gov. Due to the significant changes to the plans and prices from plan year 2016, DOI is encouraging all Illinois residents to take their time and compare plans.

“The Illinois Department of Insurance recognizes the challenges Illinois consumers will face as they try to decide on a health care plan for next year,” said Acting Director Anne Melissa Dowling. “We want Illinois residents to know we are here as a free resource to make sure everyone is able to get the best coverage possible for themselves and their families.”

Illinois residents can make an appointment for free, in-person assistance from a licensed and trained Navigator by going to GetCoveredIllinois.gov or calling 1-866-311-1119 for more information.

The following insurers are offering a total of 331 (182 individual & 149 small group) Qualified Health Plans on the Illinois Marketplace in 2017:

Celtic Insurance Company

CIGNA Health of Illinois Inc. *

Health Alliance Medical Plans, Inc. (“HAMP”)

Health Care Service Corporation, a Mutual Legal Reserve Company (“HCSC”, dba Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois)

Article continues after sponsor message Limited spots available - advertise with us today! Humana Health Plan, Inc.

Analysis of Illinois Exchange plans is provided at http://insurance.illinois.gov/newsrls/2016/08/2017RatesNumbers.pdf.

Important Dates:

November 1, 2016: Open Enrollment begins

December 15, 2016: Last day to enroll in or change plans for new coverage to start January 1, 2017

January 15, 2017: Last day to enroll in or change plans for new coverage to start February 1, 2017

January 31, 2017: 2017 Open Enrollment ends

Follow IDOI & Get Covered Illinois on:

Web: http://insurance.illinois.gov/ or https://getcovered.illinois.gov/en

Twitter: @IL_Insurance or @CoveredIllinois

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CoveredIllinois

More like this: