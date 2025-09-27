SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology (DoIT) has been awarded the 2025 Government Experience Project Award by the Center for Digital Government (CDG). The Project Awards recognize innovative digital initiatives nationwide that make it easier for residents to interact with government.

DoIT earned the honor for its “Move Over Illinois! Real-time Emergency Alerts Mapping and Navigation” project. In partnership with Google and the Illinois State Police, DoIT integrated emergency alerts into the Waze navigation app in 2024, delivering timely notifications about crashes, hazards, and critical incidents. The project enhances driver awareness, promotes safer roads, and supports first responders, earning praise for its direct impact on public safety.

“This recognition is a meaningful reminder that our efforts are making a real difference in the lives of first responders and those who share the road with them,” said Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology Acting Secretary and State CIO Brandon Ragle. “It’s rewarding to see technology directly helping to protect lives and support those who keep our communities safe.”

In total, 41 governments were recognized this year, reflecting a nationwide commitment to creativity and better public service. Illinois’ recognition highlights the state’s leadership in applying technology to improve public safety.

The Illinois State Police (ISP), a key partner in the initiative, emphasized the importance of these alerts in protecting Troopers and the public.

“ISP partnered with the Department of Innovation & Technology and Google Public Sector on a real-time notification system that warns people of traffic issues ISP is handling on the road ahead because we are determined to protect our Troopers and prevent ‘Move Over’ crashes anyway we can,” said Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly. “The advance warning gives people time to slow down and move over, reducing the risk of a crash for both drivers and our Troopers.”

“This project shows what’s possible when innovation meets a clear goal to serve the public,” said Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology Acting Assistant Secretary and Deputy State CIO Chris Britten. “Thanks to our dedicated team, we’ve created a practical solution that improves how emergency information is shared and helps protect the people we serve.”

Now in its ninth year, the Government Experience Awards program honors how governments are blending people-first service design with next-generation tools to better connect with residents.

To learn more about the award and other honorees, visit https://bit.ly/GovX2025Winners.

