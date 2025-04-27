CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) and Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) announced today that Summer EBT benefits will be issued to families for the 2024-25 school year starting in May.

The Summer EBT program aims to provide essential support to economically disadvantaged children during the summer months, ensuring they have access to nutritious meals. IDHS and ISBE are working together to inform families facing food insecurity about the eligibility process for Summer EBT this year. Each eligible school-aged child will receive a one-time benefit of $120.

"No child should ever have to wonder where their next meal will come from — not during the school year and not during the summer. With the Summer EBT program, Illinois is ensuring our most vulnerable children have access to the nutritious meals they need to thrive," said Governor JB Pritzker. "After becoming one of the first states to successfully launch this assistance program last summer, we're proud to continue investing in the well-being of our children and families."

Important Steps for Families

Most eligible households will receive benefits automatically, but some households will need to apply.

1. Complete the screener to see if the child or children who live with you already qualify at abe.illinois.gov/sebtPortal.

Summer EBT issuances are planned for May 19-26, 2025, for children who are automatically enrolled.

Families will receive Summer EBT benefits on existing LINK cards if they already receive electronic benefits. Families without existing cards will be sent one in the mail.

2. If the child or children do not automatically qualify, review the eligibility requirements, and submit an application, online, at abe.illinois.gov/sebtPortal.

Applications are due by August 13, 2025.

“For children who rely on school for regular meals, summer can be a time of food insecurity, causing increased hunger and anxiety,” said Dulce M. Quintero, IDHS Secretary. “Summer meal programs are a lifeline for families in need and it’s extremely important that we help households put nutritious meals on the table for their children.”

Summer EBT benefits are intended for the household to buy groceries when school is not in session. Summer EBT is available in addition to free meals that children of all ages get at summer meal sites in their communities. To learn more about the additional summer food programs available, visit: wegotyouillinois.org

“Hunger doesn’t take a summer break — and neither should access to nutritious meals," said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Tony Sanders. “The Summer EBT program helps ensure that students don’t lose access to the healthy meals they rely on during the school year just because school is not in session. We are proud to partner with the Illinois Department of Human Services to connect families with the resources they need to support their children’s health and academic success year-round.”

“One in four families with children in the Chicago Metro area is experiencing food insecurity. Many children in these families endure a summer nutrition deficit, which can have a devastating impact on young, growing bodies,” said Kate Maehr, Executive Director and CEO, Greater Chicago Food Depository. “We are grateful to have reached so many families last year and to help get children connected to Summer EBT. We look forward to building on that success this summer, ensuring that children across Chicago and Cook County have access to the food they need to thrive.”

“At the Shriver Center on Poverty Law, we know that access to nutritious food is a basic right, not a privilege,” said Audra Wilson, President and CEO, Shriver Center on Poverty Law. “Summer EBT is a critical part of Illinois' commitment to the health of our children and communities."

For more information about Summer EBT benefits, visit: abe.illinois.gov/sebtPortal

