CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Human Rights (IDHR) has publicly released its interim report to Governor Bruce Rauner on a wide-ranging study of statewide discrimination patterns and barriers to success. The study, Illinois Scorecard on Discrimination: Identifying Best Practices to Promote Diversity and Inclusion, will partner with over 125 statewide partners to develop recommendations on improving diversity, inclusion, and non-discrimination throughout Illinois.

“This is a promising time to be addressing the issue of inequity in Illinois and I am proud that Governor Rauner has entrusted us with this worthy directive,” said IDHR Director Rocco Claps. “We are especially grateful that such a diverse selection of partnering organizations has joined with the department on this historic endeavor.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The interim report outlines the progress of the first phase of the study, consisting of the recruitment of subject-matter experts from private businesses, government entities, and nonprofit organizations. Over the next several months, working groups will compile metrics of ongoing discrimination in identified issue areas, including employment, housing, public accommodations, financial credit, education, criminal justice, civic engagement and the provision of government services and benefits.

A copy of the interim report, and information on how to participate in the study, is available at IDHR’s website.

More like this: