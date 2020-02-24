The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation is warning of a phone scam where the caller claims to be from the Illinois Board of Dentistry. The scammer spoofs the call number to make it appear like it is from a Department number (217-785-0800). At least one call has been reported in Illinois already, and a similar scam has also been reported by the Iowa Dental Board.

Please be advised:

The Board of Dentistry will never call someone and demand money or information. If you receive a phone call like this, hang up immediately.

• Never give your credit card number or personal identifying information over the phone if you did not initiate the call.

• Be wary of callers who try to intimidate you into making a quick decision or ask you to "act immediately."

For more information on the different types of phones scams, please go to the Illinois Attorney General’s website.

