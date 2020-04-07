CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation has announced two more “Secondary Site” adult use cannabis licenses.

This license will permit an existing medical cannabis dispensary to begin adult use cannabis sales at a second location, provided the dispensary complies with local zoning rules or other local laws. Four secondary site licenses have now been awarded, in addition to 49 “Same Site” licenses that permit medical cannabis dispensaries to sell adult use cannabis in their premises. The list of dispensaries approved for adult use cannabis sales can be found here.

The medical dispensaries that received an early approval adult use license this week are:

MOCA-Modern Cannabis

216 W. Ohio St.

Chicago, IL 60654

Sunnyside*

436 N. Clark St.

Chicago, IL 60654

The Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act requires a new secondary site adult use dispensary to not be within 1,500 feet of a pre-existing dispensary. There were no such dispensaries within 1,500 feet of either applicant when the final inspections were completed, and each secondary site dispensary was approved for licensure on Friday.

The Department anticipates receiving additional applications for early approval adult use licenses as municipalities adopt relevant zoning ordinances regarding adult use cannabis.

The Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act permits Illinois residents who are at least 21 years old to legally possess up to 30 grams of cannabis flower, 500 milligrams of THC contained in a cannabis-infused product, and up to 5 grams of cannabis concentrate.

